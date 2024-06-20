Kendrick Lamar Unveils New Verse in Drake Diss ‘Euphoria’ at ‘Pop Out’

Kendrick Lamar didn’t half-step throughout the opening of his “Pop Out” live performance in Los Angeles on Wednesday night time: He not solely opened his set with the Drake diss “Euphoria,” he rolled out a brand new verse for it:

“Give me Tupac’s ring again and I would provide you with just a little respect.”

KENDRICK OPENING UP WITH PERFORMING EUPHORIA FOR THE FIRST TIME WITH EVERY ONE SINGING ALONG THIS IS LEGENDARY SHIT 😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/KGOQPrewV5 — Huge Boss 🇵🇸 (@LordBalvin) June 20, 2024

The reference, in fact, is to a hoop beforehand owned by the late Tupac Shakur that was bought at an public sale by an undisclosed purchaser who was revealed final yr to be Drake. Whereas it’s only one new verse in a bruising battle between the 2 high rappers that was uncontestedly gained by Lamar — and which was basically referred to as off after a collection of intruders tried to interrupt into Drake’s Toronto residence — maybe there may be extra to return.

Selection can have its full evaluation of the live performance — which featured visitor appearances from Dr. Dre, Tyler, the Creator, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and others — within the coming hours. The live performance was livestreamed by Amazon Music and its hip-hop/ R&B model Rotation as a part of the corporate’s “Without end the Affect” celebration of Black musicians and creatives for Black Music Month.

The live performance, titled “The Pop Out — Ken and Mates,” takes its identify from a special track within the feud, Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” the place he raps, “Generally you gotta come out and present n—s / Licensed boogeyman, I’m the one which up the rating with ’em.” The track was a diss directed at Drake that launched a month in the past and has continued on to scale the highest of the charts, arguably turning into essentially the most profitable of the songs launched between Drake and Lamar.

All through the battle, the 2 rappers went at one another’s bodily appearances, lobbed accusations of pedophilia and made claims of hidden youngsters. It ended with Drake’s “The Coronary heart Half 6,” a play on Lamar’s long-running track collection of the identical identify, and confirmed that Drake was tiring of the meat between them.

Drake not too long ago made a reference to the battle with a verse on Sexyy Crimson’s “U My Every part,” the place he rapped over producer Metro Boomin’s diss beat “BBL Drizzy.” Metro helped facilitate the beginning of the meat with Lamar’s look on his track “Like That,” a collaboration with Future that got here out in March.