Kentucky ranks ninth in recent study of states with lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates

By Tom Latek

Kentucky In the present day

As a summer time surge of the Coronavirus is underway throughout the nation, a brand new examine has revealed the states with the bottom COVID-19 vaccination charges amongst adults, and Kentucky has completed among the many backside 10.

Private damage legal professionals on the Zinda Regulation Group analyzed knowledge from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention to search out the share of individuals aged 18 and over who’ve been vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19 in every state.

The underside 10 states in vaccination charges so as had been: Wyoming, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Montana, Alabama, North Dakota, Mississippi, Alaska, Kansas, Kentucky and South Dakota.

Whereas Wyoming had solely 64.3 % of the grownup inhabitants that obtained COVID vaccinations, Kentucky didn’t fare significantly better.

In accordance with the examine, Kentucky had 73.1 % of the grownup inhabitants selecting to get the COVID-19 vaccination, equating to an estimated 943,991 folks. Solely 16.5 % (an estimated 579,028 residents) of Kentucky’s vaccinated inhabitants obtained an up to date dose between 2023 and 2024.

On the different finish of the spectrum, Rhode IslandandMassachusettseachhad the very best COVID-19 vaccination charges in america, with 90.1% of the grownup inhabitants being vaccinated in opposition to the virus. Rhode Island has an estimated 88,320 inhabitants aged 18 and over who haven’t obtained any vaccinations, while Massachusetts has an estimated 560,300 residents who stay unvaccinated.

A spokesperson for the Zinda Regulation Groupcommented, “The information signifies that sure states differ fairly considerably by way of COVID-19 vaccination charges. This may very well be attributed to a number of components, together with entry to healthcare, vaccine availability, and ranging public confidence within the vaccine itself.”

Knowledge on the share of individuals aged 18 and over in every state who’ve obtained COVID-19 vaccinations was sourced from the US Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC). The states with the bottom COVID-19 vaccination charges decided the rating. Utilizing state inhabitants knowledge from the U.S. Census Bureau, the variety of folks in every state who’re unvaccinated was estimated.