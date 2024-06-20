Kevin Costner shuts down Jewel dating rumors: ‘It just hasn’t happened’

Kevin Costner has damaged his silence about his alleged romance with Jewel.

Throughout an look on “The Howard Stern Present,” the “Yellowstone” actor — whose divorce from ex Christine Baumgartner was finalized in February — defined the character of his relationship with the folks singer and admitted that they’ve truly “by no means gone out.”

After Stern stated he had “heard rumors,” Costner replied, “No, Jewel and I are buddies. We have by no means gone out ever. She’s particular, and I do not need, I do not need these rumors to destroy our friendship as a result of that is what we’ve got. She’s particular to me. She’s lovely sufficient to exit with.”

“How does that s— begin? Kevin, how does that work,” Stern requested.

“We have been down at [Richard] Branson’s island. She has a basis, which I did not know, and he or she was a part of the muse. And Richard Branson has been asking me for years to come back right down to Necker Island, and so I lastly did,” he stated.

“I am divorced abruptly. I am a single father, and he is requested me for, you recognize, 10 years to come back down there. I stated, ‘I suppose I am going to go down,'” he continued.

“I obtained on a airplane with 9 folks. Jewel was one in every of them. Emma Watson was one in every of them. She was someone I simply had some super conversations with together with Emma,” he stated. “The rumor was, I went down on a non-public airplane along with her and I went again on a non-public airplane along with her,” he added. “I used to be on with 9 folks and, and I do not need the press to destroy this for us, as a result of … I’ve had conversations along with her, textual content sensible, and he or she’s so sensible, and he or she’s been by loads herself, and so we’ve got a friendship. We do not have a romance, and we have not dated.”

“She’s lovely and sensible sufficient for all these issues. It simply has by no means occurred for us,” he stated. “She’s every little thing you would possibly suppose, however it simply hasn’t occurred.”

He admitted he additionally needed to “clarify” to his youngsters, who had additionally inquired concerning the rumors.

In December, the duo was noticed getting cozy with each other throughout a visit to the British Virgin Islands.

Pictures obtained by TMZ confirmed Jewel talking right into a microphone and showing to sit down on Costner’s lap, along with his arms round her waist.

Sources informed TMZ the pair had flown to the Caribbean collectively and frolicked collectively outdoors the occasion, saying, “There was undoubtedly one thing occurring. They have been flirty, and once they have been collectively, it was like they each simply lit up.”

That very same week, a supply informed Folks journal the connection was “contemporary however not model new.”

“There’s very massive attraction on each side,” the supply stated. “Jewel likes Kevin’s kind, and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so that is cool. He’s having enjoyable after his contentious divorce. He’s glad that’s over.”

One other supply informed Us Weekly that Costner and Jewel have identified one another “for years,” and have been “quietly courting for a while now.”

“Kevin and Jewel had a particularly excessive opinion of one another and have at all times gotten alongside nice,” the supply informed the outlet. “They examine quite a lot of bins for one another.”

In April, Jewel spoke briefly about her ideas on Costner and admitted the hypothesis surrounding the character of their relationship is “intense.”

“He is an amazing particular person,” she informed Elle of the “Yellowstone” actor. “The public fascination is intense, for positive.”

