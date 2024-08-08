News
Kickin’ it: Final push sends Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse to Olympic podium
When Nuguse crossed the road — simply 0.15 seconds behind Hocker — the 25-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, felt candy aid, particularly after a quad damage saved him out of the Tokyo Video games.
“It’s an actual pinnacle of our sport, having the ability to come to the world stage the place everyone seems to be acting at their very best,” Nuguse mentioned. “And to share it with a fellow American makes it even higher.”
Hocker and Nuguse turned the primary Individuals to share a medal podium within the males’s 1500m since Abel Kiviat and Norman Taber on the 1912 Stockholm Video games.
Hours after their triumph, somebody confirmed the duo a little bit of grainy, black-and-white video from that 1912 race.
“If we wanted any extra understanding of how way back that was, it was only a dust monitor with no lanes,” Hocker mentioned.
In observe for the 1500m on the 1912 Stockholm Olympics with (left to proper) Arnold Jackson, Craig Moore and R D Clarke of Nice Britain. Jackson went on to win the gold medal within the remaining, with Individuals incomes silver and bronze.
Getty Pictures
On that dust monitor 112 years in the past, Nice Britain’s Arnold Jackson set a then-Olympic document with a gold medal-winning time of three:56.8. Hocker was practically 30 full seconds quicker than that on Tuesday — working on 200,000-plus sq. toes of purple vulcanized rubber.
“We delivered,” Hocker mentioned. “The one factor higher than getting a medal is having one other Group USA individual on the rostrum.”
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News4 weeks ago
Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week
-
News4 weeks ago
Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Fall in Love
-
News3 weeks ago
Xbox Gets Cheeky With New Deadpool Controller
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Sunny’: Rashida Jones And A Robot Friend Try to Solve a Mystery
-
News4 weeks ago
Kanye West & Jay-Z Song Used in ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer: Fan Reactions
-
News4 weeks ago
Cooper Flagg, 17, shines in scrimmage vs. Team USA Olympics squad – NBC Los Angeles
-
News4 weeks ago
Hurricane makes landfall as category one; three deaths reported – Houston Public Media