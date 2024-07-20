Kid Rock Brings RNC Crowd to its Feet With His Hit ‘American Bad Ass’

Child Rock introduced the raucous crowd on the Republican Nationwide Conference to its toes on Thursday and had them chanting “Battle! Battle! Battle!” for former President and Republican 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The singer and rapper carried out his 2000 hit American Dangerous Ass with a couple of revisions to the lyrics to retrofit to the election. He had the viewers shouting “Trump! Trump! Trump!” changing the unique lyrics “Hey! Hey! Hey!”

Child Rock additionally named essential presidential election battle grounds like Pennsylvania and Arizona, as a substitute of different areas within the authentic model of the music.

Child Rock performs in the course of the Republican Nationwide Conference Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.

“Girls and gents, prepare for probably the most patriotic, dangerous ass on earth, President Donald J. Trump,” Child Rock instructed the gang earlier than he left the stage and launched Dana White.

The appropriate-wing musician described Trump as one among his “besties” in an interview with Rolling Stone in Might.

Child Rock reacted to the assassination try on the previous president on the rally in Butler over the weekend.

“You f**okay with Trump, you f**okay with me,” he shouted in a shirtless selfie video.

Minutes into Donald Trump’s speech on the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, loud popping noises have been heard as folks huddled for security. Trump appeared to clutch his ear and fell to the bottom. When he stood again up, surrounded by Secret Service brokers, as blood was seen working down his face.

“We got here millimeters away from one of many darkest moments in our nation’s historical past,” Trump Jr. mentioned on the RNC on Night time 3. “My father’s immediate was…to not coward, to not give up however to point out for all of the world to see that the subsequent American president has the guts of a lion.”

The taking pictures is formally being investigated as an tried assassination. A poster with imagery of the shooter, Thomas Crooks, was seen outdoors of the RNC in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Child Rock performs in the course of the Republican Nationwide Conference Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.

Over the previous decade, Child Rock has grown more and more polarizing. He is engulfed himself in all issues Trump, taking to interviews to foretell Trump’s electoral victor, focus on “DEI crap” and all issues MAGA.

Child Rock, whose beginning title is Robert Richie, has began to make his live shows resemble Trump rallies. He has put Trump on an enormous display screen, telling his viewers “That is your president now, so take care of it!” in keeping with one among his friends.

Child Rock has mentioned up to now that he knew it might be dangerous to publicly help Trump.

“Once I doubled down on it, I knew that may very well be a profession ender,” he mentioned within the Rolling Stone interview. “However I used to be betting that there have been lots of like-minded folks on the market.”

