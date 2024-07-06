News
Kim Kardashian, Olivia Dunne among attendees at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual summer Hamptons party
Jake Paul was among the many many celebrities and athletes in attendance for the celebrationgetty photographs
Fanatics CEO MICHAEL RUBIN held his annual Fourth of July white celebration within the Hamptons on Thursday, with names together with TOM BRADY, KIM KARDASHIAN and ODELL BECKHAM JR. amongst these on the visitor checklist. There have been an estimated 350 company in attendance (PAGE SIX, 7/5). Brady and C.J. STROUD headed up a seashore soccer recreation previous to the celebration that included Rubin, DAMAR HAMLIN, MICAH PARSONS, TRAVIS SCOTT and QUAVO, amongst others (PAGE SIX, 7/4). Brady on the celebration was noticed chatting with ROB GRONKOWSKI and ROBERT KRAFT (TRIBUNE.com, 7/5). Different attendees: DJ KHALED, MEEK MILL, FAT JOE, DRAKE, MEGAN THEE STALLION, LIL WAYNE, COCO JONES, OLIVIA DUNNE, JAKE PAUL, EMILY RATAJKOWSKI, MEGAN FOX, WINNIE HARLOW, MARY J BLIGE, MACHINE GUN KELLY, MICHAEL STRAHAN, JOE BURROW, KLAY THOMPSON and DONOVAN MITCHELL (SBJ).
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Giant, venomous flying spiders are invading the U.S. But don’t panic
-
News3 weeks ago
Texas evangelical pastor Dr. Tony Evans steps down due to ‘sin’ – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
-
News4 weeks ago
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders killed in WA plane crash
-
News4 weeks ago
Mavericks vs Celtics Final Score: Dallas loses to Boston, 105-98
-
News4 weeks ago
The Unbelievable True Story Behind ‘Hit Man’ On Netflix—Who Was Gary Johnson?
-
News4 weeks ago
Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme and local bakeries
-
News4 weeks ago
Tornado hits Michigan, killing toddler, while Ohio and Maryland storms injure at least 13
-
News4 weeks ago
Cleanup continues Thursday after storms down trees, cut power