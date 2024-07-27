Know when Australian gymnasts will compete

A 13-member Australian gymnastics group will compete throughout creative, trampoline and rhythmic occasions on the Paris 2024 Olympics from July 27.

Australia’s gymnastics group incorporates a document 11 ladies and two males. The 13-member sturdy squad may also be Australia’s largest gymnastics contingent of their Olympic historical past.

Six Australians every will function within the rhythmic gymnastics and the creative gymnastics. Just one Australian will compete in trampoline.

Tokyo Olympians Lidiia Iakovleva and Emily Whitehead, who will compete within the rhythmic and creative occasions, respectively, will return for his or her second Olympic Summer season Video games. The remainder of the squad will make its Olympic debut.

Brock Batty will turn into the youngest male gymnast within the Olympics to contest within the trampoline occasion. He shall be 17 years and 211 days previous when he is because of compete in Paris. Jesse Moore is the one different male within the Australian gymnastics group.

Blake Rutherford, who was the highest-ranked Australian within the males’s trampoline within the Olympic qualifying, missed out on account of harm. Commonwealth Video games champion Georgia Godwin, a two-time World Cup silver medallist, additionally dominated herself out of the Paris Olympics after sustaining an Achilles harm in Might.

The gymnastics competitions on the Paris 2024 Olympics shall be held at two venues. Rhythmic gymnastics is scheduled between August 8 and 11 at Porte de La Chapelle Enviornment. Bercy Enviornment will host creative gymnastics from July 27 to August 5. Trampoline gymnastics may also be held on the Bercy Enviornment on August 3.

Australia’s first and solely Olympic medal in gymnastics was gained by Ji Wallace, who clinched a silver within the males’s trampoline occasion at Sydney 2000.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian gymnastics group

Inventive gymnastics

Jesse Moore – males’s all-around, flooring train, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar

Emma Nedov/Kate McDonald/Ruby Move/Breanna Scott/Emily Whitehead – ladies’s

Trampoline gymnastics

Brock Batty – males’s trampoline

Rhythmic gymnastics

Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva – particular person all-around

Lidiia Iakovleva/Saskia Broedelet/Phoebe Learmont/Emmanouela Frroku/Jessica Weintraub – group all-around

Paris 2024 Olympics Australia’s gymnastics schedule

Stay begin occasions, all in Australian Jap Commonplace Time (AEST)

Paris 2024 Olympics creative gymnastics schedule