Lead investigator reads ‘regrettable’ messages in court

Karen Learn homicide trial: Lead investigator reads ‘regrettable’ messages in courtroom Learn is accused of killing her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with an SUV throughout a winter storm Up to date: 11:21 PM EDT Jun 10, 2024

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor was made to learn a collection of textual content messages that he despatched about homicide suspect Karen Learn, who’s accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her boyfriend, with an SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm.Proctor described his messages as “very regrettable.”Learn, 44, of Mansfield, has pleaded not responsible to second-degree homicide and different expenses. The prosecution says she hit O’Keefe together with her black SUV exterior of a house at 34 Fairview Highway in Canton throughout a snowstorm on Jan. 29, 2022, following an evening of consuming. Her protection plans to argue that another person is accountable for killing O’Keefe. Proctor, a lead investigator within the case, was questioned about messages he shared with a gaggle of mates. After studying one of many messages, through which he known as Learn a “whack job” and an expletive, he apologized to the jury for his “unprofessional” feedback. In a single message despatched to co-workers and supervisors whereas looking Learn’s telephone, Proctor wrote, “no nudes thus far.” Jackson requested if Proctor had ever seemed for bare photos of male suspects. Proctor stated “jokes” have no bearing on the info and integrity of the case.At occasions, Proctor’s voice was barely audible as he learn messages that he described as “juvenile” and “unprofessional.” He testified, nevertheless, that the messages didn’t affect his investigation.Earlier within the day, Proctor’s testimony centered on O’Keefe’s physique and bodily proof from the case. He testified about seeing O’Keefe’s physique within the emergency room and seen abrasions on his proper arm, swollen eyes and blood on the again of his head. He and Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenick then traveled to Learn’s dad and mom’ dwelling in Dighton, the place he noticed Learn’s car.”We noticed Miss Learn’s Lexus parked within the driveway,” Proctor stated. “The entrance of it was going through one of many storage doorways. That is the place we noticed a damaged taillight on the fitting of the car.” Proctor stated the car was then towed to the Canton Police Division. “Sgt. Bukhenick and I by no means touched any a part of that car,” Proctor stated. Bukhenick was additionally questioned Monday once more concerning the “mirrored” video that exhibits Learn’s SUV contained in the storage of the Canton Police Division. Protection lawyer Alan Jackson requested Bukhenick to establish an individual who seemed to be behind the car.”They’re in a frozen body. I can inform there are two people again there,” Bukhenick, nevertheless, stated he couldn’t establish Proctor as one of many individuals.Bukhenick stated when he was questioned by the prosecution concerning the video, he didn’t point out to the jury that it was inverted. “It is an correct depiction of the occasions happening,” Bukhenick stated.When requested about what seemed to be a “soar” within the footage, Bukhenick defined that the recording is triggered by movement, there aren’t any “lacking” elements and the video was not manipulated. “The video doesn’t document as a result of it’s not triggered to document,” Bukhenick stated.Nicholas Barros, a sergeant with the Dighton Police Division, testified that he accompanied state police to the residence of Learn’s dad and mom, the place Learn’s automobile was parked. “We noticed a black Lexus SUV within the driveway,” Barros stated. “I noticed that there was some injury to the fitting rear taillight.” Barros stated the taillight was “cracked with a chunk lacking,” and there was “a dent” on the passenger facet of the SUV close to the taillight.Dwell updates:3:56 p.m. Court docket ends for the day. Cross-examination of Proctor will resume on Wednesday.3:51 p.m. Proctor acknowledges that none of his coworkers or supervisors known as him out for his language.3:50 p.m. In a single message to coworkers and supervisors whereas looking Learn’s telephone, Proctor wrote “no nudes thus far.” Jackson asks if he is ever seemed for bare photos of male suspects. Proctor says “jokes” have no bearing on info and integrity of the case.3:47 p.m. Jackson asks how Proctor feels about Yannetti proper now pointing to him within the courtroom. Proctor: “Nonetheless do not look after him.”3:46 p.m. Jackson exhibits an image of Yannetti {that a} co-worker despatched him. Proctor says he responded, “I am going via his retarded shopper’s telephone.” Additionally stated of Yannetti, “I hate that man. I really hate that man.”3:37 p.m. Protection lawyer Alan Jackson begins cross-examining Proctor by asking if he was “bragging” to five co-workers about looking via Learn’s cellular phone. Proctor says he referred to Learn as “retarded.”3:33 p.m. Lally concludes about 3.5 hours of direct questioning of Proctor.3:28 p.m. Proctor says whereas looking the telephone, he got here throughout messaged Learn exchanged together with her lawyer David Yannetti. Says he needed to briefly “freeze” search and switch telephone over to an impartial staff to take away these messages.3:26 p.m. Proctor is speaking about analyzing Learn’s cellular phone. On the protection, Learn immediately has a stunned look on her face. She says one thing to her attorneys.3:20 p.m. One other textual content message from Proctor to a co-worker: “Do you want ladies who s— themselves?” Proctor says “once more a really regrettable remark I made about Ms. Learn’s medical situation.” (She has M.S.)3:10 p.m. In one other message with DiCiccio concerning the health worker not figuring out O’Keefe’s explanation for demise, Proctor says he once more referred to Learn as a “whack job.”3:06 p.m. Proctor is now studying textual content messages he shared with a co-worker, Tpr David DiCicco. Says they had been “busting one another chops” with regard to a convention name with the health worker and the post-mortem. Calls it a “typical joke.”3:01 p.m. Proctor says regardless of his private feedback, “the compelling proof pointed proper at” Learn.2:57 p.m. Proctor’s voice will get softer as he reads the texts. He’s clearly embarrassed. The courtroom officers sign the choose the jury cannot hear him. The choose tells him to talk up.2:54 p.m. Lally arms Proctor a gaggle of messages he exchanged together with his spouse Elizabeth. In a single message, he makes use of a disparaging time period to discuss with Learn. He once more turns to jury and expresses remorse.2:50 p.m. Proctor reads a textual content message through which his sister Courtney says the Alberts wish to get him a present. Says he by no means acquired a present from them.2:43 p.m. Proctor’s voice is barely audible as he reads extra textual content messages about Learn. A courtroom officer alerts to the choose he cannot hear. Proctor says the “juvenile, unprofessional” didn’t affect the investigation. 2:41 p.m. Proctor turns to the jury and says these feedback are unprofessional, he regrets them and shouldn’t have made them. 2:40 p.m. Proctor reads one of many texts he wrote: “From all accounts, he did not do something unsuitable. She’s a whack job, a c—.”2:31 p.m. Proctor reads textual content message from good friend saying, “Guess the proprietor of the house will obtain some s—.” Proctor replied: “Nope, house owner is a Boston cop, too.”2:08 p.m. Lally resumes questioning of Proctor. He is asking about textual content messages Proctor shared with a gaggle of mates. One requested him about “the title of that BPD cop.” He later responded “John O’Keefe” and tells his good friend that O’Keefe took custody of his sister’s youngsters.2:04 p.m. Trial pauses for lunch break. 12:55 p.m. Proctor says he knew Brian and Julie Albert and their son Colin earlier than interviewing them. Says he is aware of them via his sister and that he and his spouse and Julie babysit. 12:45 p.m. Proctor removes taillight fragments from proof bag and exhibits them to the jury. 12:30 p.m. Lally exhibits image of O’Keefe’s Chevy Traverse. Proctor factors to bumper to indicate the place it might need are available in contact with Learn’s Lexus. Protection objects. Sidebar. 12:20 p.m. Proctor says no snow seems to fall off O’Keefe’s car as Learn’s SUV will get shut and no items of pink plastic seem on the snow as Learn pulls away. (The protection says that is the second Learn’s taillight was cracked.) 12:15 p.m. Proctor says after visiting crime scene, they went to O’Keefe’s dwelling to have a look at his car. Says they’d seen Ring digicam video of Learn’s SUV coming near it. 12:10 p.m. Proctor says he by no means went to 34 Fairview Rd alone. Says on Feb. 3, they discovered black consuming straw, O’Keefe’s cap “deep beneath the snow”, items of plastic. 12 p.m. Proctor says after they executed the search warrant on Learn’s SUV on 2/1/22 at Canton PD, it was in the identical situation as he’d seen in on 1/29/22 in Dighton. 11:55 a.m. Proctor says the proof they recovered on 1/29/22 was positioned in non permanent storage space at Canton PD as a result of they did not have entry to everlasting storage locker. 11:45 a.m. “Sgt. Bukhenik and I by no means touched any a part of that car,” Proctor says concerning the SUV when it was on the Canton Police Dept. 11:37 a.m. Proctor says he seen “damaged” taillight on Learn’s SUV after they arrived at her dad and mom’ dwelling in Dighton. 11:25 a.m. From McCabe residence, Proctor went to Good Samaritan Hospital the place he was instructed Learn had been launched a number of hours earlier. He additionally noticed O’Keefe’s physique in ER, seen abrasions on his proper arm, swollen eyes, blood on again of head. 11:20 a.m. Proctor says Firefighter Flematti instructed him extra about O’Keefe’s accidents, together with that he had a ten% likelihood of survival. So he determined to reply. Shoveled out his driveway and went to Canton PD about 10 a.m. to satisfy Sgt. Bukhenik. 11:17 a.m. Proctor says he was initially instructed O’Keefe’s demise may be a “potential medical state of affairs,” so he contacted Sgt. Lank at Canton police to seek out out extra. 11:15 a.m. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor takes stand10:40 a.m. Barros says he noticed “some injury” to proper rear taillight of Learn’s SUV. Says taillight was “cracked with a chunk lacking.” Says he additionally noticed a dent close to the taillight. 10:29 a.m. Prosecution calls Nicholas Barros, a sergeant with Dighton Police Department10:20 a.m. Bukhenik says he initially instructed health worker’s workplace this may be a home state of affairs primarily based on information he’d acquired from first responders that Learn stated she’d hit him and {that a} cocktail glass was discovered at scene. 10:15 a.m. Lally is making the purpose that this video was shot after the video of the SUV in O’Keefe’s driveway and after the video at Learn’s dad and mom’ dwelling in Dighton. 10:10 a.m. Prosecutor Adam Lally is now enjoying the uninverted video of the SUV within the storage. Asks Bukhenik to note the snow falling from driver’s door. Asks him if he seen any snow falling for O’Keefe’s car when Learn’s SUV got here shut in driveway.10 a.m. Jackson performs video from one other digicam within the Canton police storage. Jackson says the SUV “simply seems.” Says 42 minutes are lacking. Says portion of the video displaying individual close to taillight is lacking. 9:55 a.m. Court docket resumes. Jury returns. Jackson performs un-inverted video of the SUV. Bukhenik will get up to have a look at the timestamp close to the underside of the display.9:30 a.m. Jackson asks if Bukhenik notices that some individuals seem out of nowhere within the video. Bukhenik says the video is triggered by movement. “It isn’t lacking. It simply wasn’t recorded,” Bukhenik says. 9:20 a.m. Jackson: You didn’t point out that this video is inverted, did you? Bukhenik: It didn’t come up. 9:18 a.m. Jackson is asking the place Tpr. Michael Proctor seems within the video. Bukhenik says he can’t be positive the place Proctor is. 9:15 a.m. Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik returns to the stand. Protection lawyer Alan Jackson resumes cross-examination concerning the video of Learn’s SUV on the Canton Police Division. Bukhenik confirms the individual seen slipping in entrance of the car is the tow truck driver. 9:10 a.m. State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenick returns to face and is questioned about video of Learn’s SUV inside Canton police station8:50 a.m. Decide says this appears like “at the very least a day of voir dire” to be taught extra about these protection witnesses. The choose reminds attorneys she instructed the jury they’d possible get case by final week of June. Yannetti says listening to will take “about two hours”. 8:45 a.m. Assistant District Lawyer Laura McLaughlin says that is trial by ambush. 8:45 a.m. The prosecution needs to exclude, Dr. Marie Russell, an emergency drugs specialist in Los Angeles, as a result of it didn’t be taught concerning the plan to have her testify till week six of the trial. 8:36 a.m. Good morning. Day 22 of testimony. We’re beginning early at the moment with a prosecution movement to exclude a protection witness. Then we’ll hear extra cross-examination of Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik. We may hear extra concerning the “mirrored” video of Learn’s SUV. Observe posts from reporter David BienickRelated hyperlinks:Recap of testimony, proof from every day of the case Proof slideshowWhat to know concerning the case:Karen Learn, 44, of Mansfield, is accused of second-degree homicide and different expenses. The prosecution says she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, together with her car exterior of a house in Canton throughout a snowstorm on Jan. 29, 2022, following an evening of consuming. She returned hours later to seek out him in a snowbank.Learn has pleaded not responsible.Learn and her protection staff declare she is the sufferer of a cover-up and plan to current a third-party perpetrator protection. They declare O’Keefe was crushed inside the house, bitten by a canine, after which left exterior.In pretrial motions, prosecutors revealed the existence of textual content messages they stated steered a “romantic entanglement” with a good friend who was current at areas Learn and O’Keefe visited on the evening of the incident. Different paperwork have additionally steered hassle within the relationship between Learn and O’Keefe.Learn can also be accused of getting frequent contact with a controversial blogger generally known as “Turtleboy,” Aiden Kearney, who now faces expenses in associated circumstances.Opening statements had been delivered on April 29.The trial is anticipated to final 6-8 weeks.Case proof slideshow: Prosecutors try to indicate that Learn’s alleged actions exterior 34 Fairview Highway had been intentional. Learn’s legal professionals have alleged there was a cover-up involving members of a number of regulation enforcement companies. They are saying O’Keefe was crushed by another person inside the house, bitten by a canine after which left exterior.The protection, which has been allowed to current what is known as third-party perpetrator proof, argues that investigators centered on Learn as a result of she was a “handy outsider” who saved them from having to think about different suspects. These they’ve implicated embrace Brian Albert, who owned the house in Canton the place O’Keefe died, and Brian Higgins, an ATF agent who was there that evening.Higgins testified a couple of “romantic” encounter and a collection of textual content messages he exchanged with Learn. In these flirty messages, Learn instructed him that O’Keefe had “connected” with one other lady throughout a trip. The protection is attempting to persuade the jury that O’Keefe was crushed and steered that Colin Albert, nephew of the household that owned the house on Fairview Highway, had been in a combat. Albert stated a hand harm got here when he fell in a driveway and that he by no means noticed O’Keefe in the course of the celebration of his cousin’s birthday on the evening in query.He additionally confirmed on cross-examination that he has recognized the lead state police investigator on this case, Trooper Michael Proctor, since he was a toddler. A former Massachusetts police toxicologist, Nicholas Roberts, testified that Learn’s blood alcohol content material at 9 a.m. was between .078% and .083%, proper across the authorized restrict for intoxication in Massachusetts. Primarily based on a police report that steered her final drink was at 12:45 a.m., her peak blood alcohol stage would have been between .135% and .292%, he stated.O’Keefe had been elevating his niece and nephew, and so they instructed jurors that they heard frequent arguments between him and Learn. Each of the youngsters described an incident through which O’Keefe requested Learn to go away the home and he or she refused.The trial’s first few days detailed the futile efforts of first responders to save lots of O’Keefe. They discovered him face up after they arrived simply earlier than daybreak on Jan. 29. He was pronounced useless on the hospital, and an post-mortem later discovered he died of hypothermia and blunt power trauma. A number of of the primary responders stated they heard Learn make statements, together with, “I hit him,” after O’Keefe was discovered. Protection attorneys confronted a number of of these witnesses by asking why these alleged remarks weren’t included in official stories.Officers additionally testified about uncommon procedures used in the course of the investigation, together with the choice to gather bloody snow in pink plastic cups and clearing snow from the crime scene.