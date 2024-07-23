News
LeBron James selected as one of Team USA’s flag bearers for Opening Ceremony
The ceremony will embody a parade of boats carrying the athletes over the Seine River, passing iconic landmarks. The route ends throughout from the Eiffel Tower on the Trocadero, the place the ultimate components of protocol and remaining reveals will happen.
James, 39, will compete on the Olympics for the primary time since profitable his second gold medal on the 2012 London Video games.
He’ll tie the U.S. males’s basketball report of 4 Olympic appearances, develop into the oldest U.S. Olympic males’s basketball participant in historical past and may develop into the oldest Olympic males’s basketball medalist from any nation.
The U.S. males open group play towards Serbia on Sunday in Lille.
Beginning with the Tokyo Video games, nations have been inspired to pick out one male and one feminine Opening Ceremony flag bearer. Beforehand, nations historically had one flag bearer.
The U.S. flag bearers on the Tokyo Opening Ceremony have been basketball participant Sue Chicken, who gained her fifth gold at these Video games, and baseball participant Eddy Alvarez, who additionally competed in brief monitor velocity skating on the 2014 Winter Video games.
