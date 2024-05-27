Leeds United vs Southampton Predictions: White Backed for Promotion

Our soccer betting skilled provides his Leeds United vs Southampton predictions and betting ideas forward of their Championship Play-Off Last at Wembley.

Leeds and Southampton meet at Wembley this morning, with the winner of the conflict set to earn the third and closing promotion spot from the Championship.

Leeds United vs Southampton Betting Suggestions

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM and are right on the time of publishing. Nevertheless, they’re topic to alter.

Leeds United to win and each groups to attain @ +320 with BetMGM

Crysencio Summerville to attain and Leeds United to win @ +360 with BetMGM

Leeds United to be profitable at half-time and full-time @ +250 with BetMGM

The Whites Bounce Again to the High Flight

Leeds stumbled by the latter stage of the common season and simply missed out on computerized promotion to Leicester Metropolis and Ipswich City.

Nevertheless, after drawing 0-0 within the playoff semi-final first leg, Leeds blew Norwich Metropolis away 4-0 within the second leg. They appeared unplayable all through and shall be stuffed with confidence heading into the playoff closing.

If Leeds play like they did towards Norwich, it will likely be extraordinarily troublesome for any staff to cease them.

Led by Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter, and Crysencio Summerville, the Yorkshire facet are stacked with expertise, that includes the likes of Daniel James off the bench in latest weeks

Southampton did beat Leeds at Elland Highway on the ultimate day of the season, however that properly behind The Whites as they hit high kind to progress to Wembley.

Supervisor Daniel Farke has already gained promotion from the championship twice with Norwich in 2018-19 and 2020-21. If he emerges victorious on Sunday, he’ll develop into solely the third supervisor to realize promotion to the Premier League thrice.

Whereas this sport may very properly go both manner, it’s exhausting to look previous Leeds on this one, particularly after they failed to realize computerized promotion.

Leeds United vs Southampton Tip 1: Leeds United to win and each groups to attain @ +320 with BetMGM

Leeds Star to Shine

After transferring to the membership in 2020, Crysencio Summerville has skilled a breakout 12 months for Leeds United this season.

The Dutch striker has 21 targets to his title in all competitions and has scored his fair proportion of highlight-worthy targets this season.

He added to his tally with a objective final outing towards Norwich Metropolis, earlier than being substituted within the seventy fifth minute.

The 22-year-old is Leeds’ high goalscorer and will very properly be the person to provide that little bit of magic on the large stage.

Leeds United vs Southampton Tip 2: Crysencio Summerville to attain and Leeds United to win @ +360 with BetMGM

A Assertion Made Early

Within the final three Championship Play-Off Finals there have been first-half targets, and it could possibly be the case on this one too.

In opposition to Norwich, Leeds began the sport with ferocious vitality, went forward inside 10 minutes, and by no means appeared again, a feat that they are going to be hoping to realize once more at Wembley.

Over half of The Whites’ 85 targets this season have come within the first half (45), in order that they have a knack for scoring early and setting the tone.

This, mixed with their constant kind proven all through the season, is why we’re backing them to be comfy all through at the moment.

Leeds United vs Southampton Tip 3: Leeds United to be profitable at half-time and full-time @ +250 with BetMGM