Leon Marchand dethrones second reigning champion of the day in 200m breaststroke, taking two gold medals within two hours

Australia’s Zac Stubblety-Cook dinner went into the 200m breaststroke race because the reigning Olympic champion, however took the silver medal with a time of two:06.79, 0.94 seconds behind Marchand. It was Stubblety-Cook dinner’s file from Tokyo 2020 that the Frenchman broke Wednesday evening.

“I used to be stoked at that outcome,” Stubblety-Cook dinner stated after the race.

“Leon is like an final competitor. I left nothing on the market so I can’t complain. Silver for me, to get again on the rostrum after Tokyo, I’m content material with that. There’s nonetheless positively extra. I’d wish to get faster than that,” he added.

Many individuals anticipated the Australian to kick the race into gear and catch as much as Marchand within the closing 50m, however he was unable to make up misplaced floor and finally fell brief towards the 22-year-old Frenchman.

“It’s his second. He’s hungry. He’s on the cusp of being one of many biggest swimmers. We’re simply seeing the start,” the Australian stated.

“Perhaps if it was another person, I wouldn’t be as blissful for them, however I used to be stoked for him to have that second in entrance of the house crowd. To see somebody obtain that, I can’t complain.”

This race, and the de-throning of Stubblety-Cook dinner, got here simply two hours after Marchand took the gold medal and one other Olympic file within the 200m butterfly over Hungary’s reigning champion, Kristof Milak.

“It was insane. The 200m butterfly was a loopy rivalry,” Marchand stated of his first gold medal race of the day. “I exploit an excellent technique. I succeeded in staying near [Milak] and getting forward of him within the final metres. The group was on fireplace. It was insane to stay this as a French individual. I’m so blissful.”

Milak nonetheless holds the world file in that occasion, however his Olympic file was smashed by the Frenchman.

So, to place it merely, Marchand received two gold medals, dethroned two reigning champions and set two Olympic data, all inside two hours.

And to make it all of the extra thrilling, it was all achieved at house, in France.

Netherland’s Caspar Corbeau took third in a time of two:07.90, and was thrilled to have completed inside seconds of the previous and present champions, saying that it was “superior” and “surreal.”

“[I’m] pleased with the outcome … to see a 3rd place on the scoreboard is absolutely particular, and I am actually blissful to try this together with one of the best of the world,” stated the jubliant Dutchman.