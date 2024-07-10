Lewis Hamilton after British GP win: ‘I can’t stop crying’

SILVERSTONE, England — Lewis Hamilton mentioned the feelings poured out of him after the British Grand Prix as a result of he had began to doubt if he would ever win a Components One race once more.

Hamilton’s record-extending 104th profession win, his ninth at Silverstone, was his first because the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December 2021.

Hamilton managed a topsy-turvy race to win his remaining race on dwelling soil earlier than becoming a member of Ferrari subsequent season.

After the end, the F1 feed performed a radio message from Hamilton as his voice cracked with emotion.

The TV broadcast additionally confirmed him in a protracted embrace with father Anthony.

“Yeah, I am unable to cease crying,” Hamilton mentioned. “It has been since 2021, I simply day by day, getting up, making an attempt to battle, to coach, to place my thoughts to the duty, and work as onerous as I can with this wonderful crew.”

Requested if he ever doubted he may stand on the highest step of an F1 podium once more Hamilton mentioned: “Completely.

“The sensation, it feels totally different to earlier races, and notably races the place you are having race after race after race, or seasons the place you are having a number of wins. I believe with the adversity we have gone via as a crew, and that I personally felt that I’ve skilled, these challenges, the fixed problem like all of us need to rise up away from bed day by day and provides it our greatest shot.

“There are such a lot of instances once you really feel like your finest shot will not be ok, and the frustration generally which you can really feel. We stay in a time the place psychological well being is such a critical concern, and I am not going to lie, I’ve not been… that I’ve skilled that.

“There’s positively been moments the place the thought that this was it, that it was by no means going to occur once more. So to have this sense coming throughout the road, I believe truthfully, I’ve by no means cried coming from a win. It simply got here out of me. It is a actually, actually nice feeling. I am very, very grateful for it.”

Lewis Hamilton was visibly emotional because the nationwide anthem performed at Silverstone. BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP through Getty Pictures

Anthony Hamilton advised Sky Sports activities on his son’s win: “How loopy was that? He was by no means going to offer that up. You simply have to observe the instances, it was a tenth [of a second] right here, a tenth there, it did not matter what was occurring. Lewis was in full management. There isn’t any manner with that present automobile and the tyres he had that he was going to permit that win to slide in entrance of the British public. And that is what drove him on.

“Lewis was second yesterday and he was upset with himself, he was like: ‘I might have completed higher’ after qualifying. So he goes dwelling, refocuses and comes again and you understand that he is calculated every little thing and he is ready for the surroundings to vary, and when the surroundings adjustments, he is in his ingredient.

“It is nice for the crew, it is nice for the British crowd … and it is nice for motorsport.”