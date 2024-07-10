News
Lewis Hamilton ‘very, very grateful’ for long-awaited 104th F1 win as he explains why it feels ‘different’ to all his others
“The primary world championship was unbelievable, nevertheless it was actually tough to soak up all of it on the age I used to be at. I believe this weekend, and I believe simply inside life… Your dad and mom are getting older, we’re travelling a lot, and time with household is a continuing problem.
“My niece and nephew are rising up and rising out of their cuteness, however I’ve had them right here this weekend, and I believe they’ve all… All of us attempt to be there for one another, even at a distance.
FACTS AND STATS: A document 17 years since his first, evergreen Hamilton takes his 104th F1 win
“I do know I’ve at all times had their assist, however to have the ability to see them there and share this expertise… They wished to be at my final race, the final British Grand Prix with this crew which were so unbelievable to us.
“I imply, Mercedes [have] clearly supported me since I used to be 13, so it’s undoubtedly meant probably the most to have them there and to have the ability to share it with them.”
Hamilton then expanded on the psychological struggles he has skilled over the prolonged spell between his final two victories, following up on speedy post-race feedback that there have been days he “didn’t really feel adequate”.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Texas evangelical pastor Dr. Tony Evans steps down due to ‘sin’ – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
-
News4 weeks ago
Mavericks vs Celtics Final Score: Dallas loses to Boston, 105-98
-
News4 weeks ago
I Drove a Hybrid Car for 17 Years. Here’s Everything You Need to Know
-
News4 weeks ago
Luka Doncic Lays Out Plan for Mavericks to Bounce Back Against Celtics in NBA Finals
-
News4 weeks ago
T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa vs Bangladesh Highlights: SA Clinch Last Over Thriller
-
News4 weeks ago
Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open Thursday ended with 2 unusual scenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Soldiers searching for missing Malawi military plane carrying vice president and 9 others
-
News3 weeks ago
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 results: Winners, highlights, more