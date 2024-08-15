Lions Pro Bowl RB Jahmyr Gibbs, 1st-round rookie CB Terrion Arnold leave practice with injuries

The Detroit Lions misplaced a number of key gamers to harm at observe on Monday in working again Jahmyr Gibbs, first-round rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold and second-round rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.

The Lions introduced to beat reporters that Gibbs left observe with a leg harm, Arnold suffered an upper-body harm and Rakestraw sustained an ankle harm. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that the harm to Gibbs is to his hamstring.

Per beat reporters, all three have been being evaluated after observe. Additional particulars about any of the accidents have been initially unclear.

Gibbs is coming off a breakout rookie marketing campaign that ended with Professional Bowl honors. A primary-round choose in 2023, Gibbs tallied 1,216 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns on an offense that ranked third within the NFL. He was key to Detroit’s rise to the NFC North title and NFC championship recreation.

Jahmyr Gibbs reportedly sustained a hamstring harm at Lions observe on Monday. (AP Picture/Denis Poroy)

Detroit’s secondary was its largest weak spot final season. The Lions addressed it with its first two picks within the NFL Draft. They chose Arnold out of Alabama with the twenty fourth choose and Rakestraw out of Missouri with the No. 61 choose in April. Arnold’s projected to start out, whereas Rakestraw is anticipated to play a major backup function in his rookie season.

The Lions are anticipated to compete for the NFC North title and past this season. Dropping any of Gibbs, Arnold or Rakestraw for important time would sign an early blow in what’s anticipated to be a aggressive race within the division.