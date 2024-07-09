Live Stream John Cena on Discovery

While you purchase via our hyperlinks, Enterprise Insider might earn an affiliate fee. Study extra

It is time for one of the vital beloved American holidays of the 12 months: Shark Week. We have put collectively every little thing you’ll want to find out about the place to observe Shark Week, whether or not you could have cable or wish to stay stream the complete week.

Shark Week returns for its thirty sixth 12 months on Discovery Channel, this time with John Cena serving as host. Shark Week has turn out to be an iconic cable mainstay recognized for offering viewers with thrilling and informative shark-related content material. Every evening will characteristic three hours of protection, including as much as about 21 hours complete of latest Shark Week content material. Plus, the remainder of the week is chock-full of older basic shark-related specials.

Whether or not you are a diehard Shark Week fanatic otherwise you’re all for checking it out for the primary time, we have got you coated on the subject of tuning in. Hold studying for full Shark Week particulars, together with a take a look at John Cena in his new position.

The place to observe Shark Week: fast hyperlinks

The place to observe Shark Week within the US

Shark Week airs on the Discovery Channel at 8 p.m. ET within the US from July 7 to 13. If you do not have cable, you may catch the stay streams via Max or Sling TV.

watch Shark Week from wherever

In the event you’ll be touring exterior the US throughout any a part of Shark Week, you may nonetheless entry your subscriptions utilizing a VPN. Brief for digital non-public networks, VPNs permit you to change your machine’s digital location to maintain up with your entire typical web sites and apps from wherever. Plus, they’re immediate methods to spice up your on-line privateness. This suggestion shall be greatest for Individuals who’re merely touring overseas in the intervening time for the reason that companies we have highlighted right now require US types of cost.

watch Shark Week with a VPN

Join a VPN when you do not have already got one.

Set up it on the machine you are planning to observe on.

Flip it on and set it to a US location.

Join the above streaming companies with a US type of cost.

Navigate to Discovery and revel in Shark Week.

Shark Week trailer

Whilst you’ll must tune in to see precisely what Shark Week has in retailer this 12 months, Discovery launched a short trailer with John Cena on the finish of Could. Try the complete video under:

