Lollapalooza 2024: Lolla kicks off in Grant Park with full schedule, including Megan Thee Stallion, Hozier as headliners

CHICAGO (WLS) — Lollapalooza is again!

The four-day music competition kicked off in Grant Park Thursday.

Headliners embody SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Blink 182, and the Killers.

“In 2022, I began coming right here due to J-hope and TXT, and from there I simply saved coming,” Lollapalooza-goer Nadeja Knox mentioned. “So I am very excited for this 12 months to see Stray Youngsters.”

The competition is anticipated to attract greater than an estimated 100,000 followers to Grant Park every day.

Lollapalooza-goers had been seen sprinting for the phases Thursday, because the gates opened on the primary day.

Ok-pop artists are among the many greater than 170 different acts booked on the occasion’s eight phases.

“I really like music,” Lollapalooza fan Max Cantu mentioned. “Music is my ardour. It is my life, and I am right here to see Chappell Roan. I need to be right here as she’s blowing up. I need to be there to say, ‘I used to be there.’ I need the expertise.”

Chappell Roan drew huge crowds Thursday night, decked out in a whole lot of pink.

Kesha was additionally on the schedule.

Thursday was Ashton Sullivan’s first time on the music competition.

“I am excited, but in addition actually nervous. However my important cause for coming is for Ok-pop Stray Youngsters; they’re my favourite group,” Sullivan mentioned.

Excited competition goers like Leila Shaffey arrived earlier than daybreak to ensure she and her buddies had been first in line to get place in entrance of middle stage.

“Trigger truthfully for a Ok-pop stand, all people will get right here like 1,000,000 years early. So, we’re like, we do not understand how it should be, however we’d as nicely get right here early,” Shaffey mentioned.

The present runs by means of Sunday evening.

For greater than 30 years, Lollapalooza has known as Chicago house.

Since then, the distinctive lakefront music expertise has not solely develop into the nation’s longest working music competition, but in addition certainly one of its largest and most iconic.

“I am excited to see what it is all about and what folks like a lot about it,” Ella Haas mentioned.

Malcolm Fletcher mentioned he got here all the best way from Fayetteville, North Carolina, after his sister attended final 12 months.

“I am right here for all of it: rain, shine, no matter,” he mentioned.

And, if you happen to’re heading downtown for Lollapalooza, metropolis officers are urging folks to make use of public transportation.

Metra is including trains to accommodate live performance goers.

The CTA mentioned prospects can depend on the Purple and Blue Strains. Yellow Line service may even be prolonged till 1 a.m. every evening.

Varied bus routes will join Metra trains at Union Station and Ogilvie with Grant Park.