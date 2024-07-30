Long road leads to Olympic silver for U.S. divers Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook: ‘Surreal’

Can you’re taking me via your morning at the moment, the way you slept final evening, the whole lot you probably did to organize for this morning?

Bacon: So surprisingly we, Kassidy and I, each slept extraordinarily nicely final evening. Even with the Opening Ceremony happening final evening that we did not get to attend as a result of we knew that relaxation at this level was going to be extra essential for us main into our competitors at the moment. So we acquired dressed up, took some Opening Ceremony footage across the Village with the athletes, however did not really attend the ceremony. We have been in our dorms round 8 o’clock resting our legs after which went to mattress, lights out round 9. Our roommates have been wonderful and got here residence very quiet, didn’t wake both of us up, so we acquired an excellent evening of sleep. Awoke round 6:30ish, 6ish, did some restoration stuff for the primary half-hour once we acquired up after which ate a superb breakfast, then headed to the pool, warmed up, heated.

They saved exhibiting your households and cheering part on the TV broadcast. Had been you guys capable of hear them in any respect while you have been on the market?

Cook dinner: Oh yeah, we heard these USA chants and the “Go Kass,” “Go Sarah,” “Cook dinner’N Bacon.” I feel that simply brings a smile to my face on the board and helps me really feel somewhat bit, like, OK, it doesn’t matter what occurs my household’s nonetheless going to like me, after which that makes me really feel extra snug.

Bacon: Yeah, it is like somewhat piece of residence. We’re standing up there on that board. The one title that I might hear cheering for us was Kassidy’s dad. I do not know why he caught out, however her dad I might hear, for certain.

Having that household help, not simply at the moment however throughout coaching main as much as the Olympics, what does that imply to you all?

Cook dinner: They all the time say it takes a village and it is a cliché, however it’s very true. I’ve made loads of private sacrifices, however my household has as nicely, so this medal is each little bit of theirs as it’s mine. I grew up with 5 brothers and sisters, and so they’re all simply so supportive of me irrespective of the place they’re at in life. They made the journey out right here. Most of my sisters are married and have youngsters beneath three years outdated and so they nonetheless made this journey out right here, so their help actually means the whole lot. Like I mentioned, it takes a village and that is their celebration as nicely.

Bacon: I additionally grew up with three brothers, so that they have been all capable of come out right here. My little nephew was capable of come, all my brother’s wives, my mother, my dad, my boyfriend. So simply having them right here with the ability to share this second with me, I couldn’t be happier that they have been capable of make the journey out right here, come out right here and cheer for me.