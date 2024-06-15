Longtime Mavs fan continues to cheer the team on – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

At 88 years previous, Jackie Marx hasn’t missed a beat.

“I do not transfer in addition to I used to however I am nonetheless shifting,” mentioned Marx.

Marx is a diehard Mavs fan who’s a fixture on the American Airways Middle.

She’s a daily on the jumbotron recognized for twirling towels and for the nickname she was given by the announcer: Mavs Grandma.

Marx’s first Mavs recreation was at Reunion Area when the group was based in 1980.

“After that I mentioned, ‘We’re getting tickets to this,’” mentioned Marx.

She’s been a season ticket holder ever since and simply among the Mavs memorabilia she’s collected over the previous 44 years is displayed in her Dallas dwelling.

She even has a Mavs-blue Mustang.

“I’ve loved the sport since highschool. In school, I performed on my sorority group. I do not suppose we ever gained a recreation but it surely was nonetheless enjoyable taking part in,” mentioned Marx.

Marx says she’s solely missed a number of video games this season and calls being within the area “exuberating.”

It’s additionally emotional.

She was there Wednesday evening to witness the Mavs Recreation 3 loss.

“I could not imagine we misplaced the sport. If Luka had not been fouled out, we most likely might’ve pulled it out and gained it,” mentioned Marx.

She says she has to overlook Friday’s recreation since her son is popping 50.

“I’ll be asking him each 5 or ten minutes to examine to see how the Mavs are doing on his phone,” mentioned Marx.

Hopefully, the Mavs will give her another excuse to have fun.