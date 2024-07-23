Lucy-Bleu Knight, daughter of Slash’s partner, dies at 25

Weapons N’ Roses guitarist Slash confirmed Sunday that his girlfriend’s daughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, has died at 25.

The Grammy-winning rocker, whose actual identify is Saul Hudson, introduced the demise on Instagram in a press release that stated Knight died final week. His accomplice Meegan Hodges — Knight’s mom — posted an similar assertion on her account and requested a restrict to hypothesis about her daughter’s demise.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Money Hudson handed peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” the assertion learn.

“Lucy-Bleu was a proficient artist, a passionate dreamer, and an enthralling, lovable, candy soul,” the assertion stated. “The household asks for privateness right now and requests that social media hypothesis be stored to a minimal as they grieve and course of this devastating loss.”

Knight died Friday at a personal residence in Los Angeles, in response to data from the Los Angeles County medical expert’s workplace.

Knight’s case continues to be open. No method of demise has been decided and the reason for demise has been deferred for extra investigation, on-line data stated Tuesday. The physique’s standing is listed as “prepared for launch” and an investigator has been assigned to the case.

Hours after the household posted about Knight’s demise, a cryptic put up went up on her Instagram account that led many to imagine she had scheduled it to be printed earlier than her demise, fueling hypothesis within the missive’s remark part.

“Whether or not I made you’re feeling excluded, manipulated/ managed you, advised you to stop your day job from the consolation of being financially supported by my dad and mom, or drowned actual points in poisonous positivity – I’m sorry,” the put up stated. “Numerous missed alternatives and connections on account of a disgustingly huge ego, insecure coronary heart and worry of being susceptible. Might my soul be taught to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”

Slash, 58, shares 21-year-old London and 20-year-old Money with ex-wife Perla Ferrar. The heavy-metal musician and Hodges dated within the late Eighties and reportedly rekindled their romance after he filed for divorce in 2014. (He and Ferrar finalized their cut up in 2018.)

London Hudson, who can also be a musician, reposted the household assertion Monday, in addition to an illustration of Knight with angel wings, on his Instagram story: “Relaxation In Paradise Lucy,” he wrote.