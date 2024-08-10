Man City vs Manchester United LIVE: Community Shield result and reaction after Akanji scores winning penalty

Manchester Metropolis secured their first Neighborhood Defend win since 2019, with Manuel Akanji scoring the decisive eighth penalty in opposition to native rivals Manchester United.

The sport began off in a sluggish style, with Alejandro Garnacho breaking the impasse within the 82nd minute with a shocking strike, earlier than Bernardo Silva equalised with only a minute of regular time to take the sport to penalties at Wembley.

There have been simply two misses from Bernardo Silva and Jadon Sancho within the first 5 penalties, which included a purpose from Ederson, earlier than it went to sudden loss of life. Jonny Evans didn’t look assured stepping up for his facet’s eighth and ended up firing over the bar, whereas Akanji rolled his into the again of the online to offer Pep Guardiola’s facet the victory.

Within the earlier assembly between the groups within the FA Cup ultimate it was Manchester United who ran out victorious, and that match would possibly simply have saved Erik ten Hag’s job.

Neighborhood Defend LIVE: Man Metropolis v Man United

Penalties: MCI 7-6 MUN – Akanji wins Neighborhood Defend for Man Metropolis in sudden loss of life penalties

FT: Sport goes to penalties MCI 1-1 MUN

GOAL! Bernardo Silva hits equaliser – MCI 1-1 MUN (‘89)

GOAL! Alejandro Garnacho breaks impasse with gorgeous strike – MCI 0-1 MUN (‘82)

Half time: Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

Premier League champions Man Metropolis face FA Cup winners Manchester United

Neighborhood Defend is a rematch of FA Cup ultimate, gained by United in opposition to their rivals

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Maguire, Martinez; Mainoo, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Mount; Rashford.

Man Metropolis XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, O’Reilly; Bobb, McAtee, Doku; Haaland.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 7-6 on pens – MAN CITY WIN THE COMMUNITY SHIELD

18:10 , Chris Wilson

Metropolis have their seventh Neighborhood Defend win, after victories in 1937, 1968, 1972, 2012, 2018 and 2019.

They start their season every week on Sunday, as they return to London to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

That match kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, 18 August.

Manchester United’s lacking piece uncovered as Manchester Metropolis finish Neighborhood Defend streak

18:00 , Chris Wilson

There are occasions lately when it has felt that Manchester Metropolis have had an annual ritual. Lose the Neighborhood Defend, win the Premier League. Their seasons began in disappointment and led to glory. However, the runners-up 3 times in a row have lastly acquired their fingers on a trophy they worth lower than most. Metropolis got here from behind within the sport after which the shootout, exhibiting resilience and a willpower to beat Manchester United with a weakened crew.

There was a redemptive second for Manuel Akanji, who scored the successful spot kick in a marathon shootout. He had missed from 12 yards when Switzerland exited Euro 2024 to England however, after seven teammates had stepped up, was known as upon to use the ultimate contact. There was a starring function for Ederson who, with Metropolis behind within the shootout, palmed Jadon Sancho’s penalty onto the publish after which calmly scored himself. There was a remarkably eventful cameo from Bernardo Silva, who equalised within the 89th minute solely to then miss Metropolis’s first penalty.

Manchester United’s lacking piece uncovered as Man Metropolis finish Neighborhood Defend streak

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 7-6 on pens – MAN CITY WIN THE COMMUNITY SHIELD

17:55 , Chris Wilson

Guardiola is subsequent to talk to ITV.

“At this stage of the season, in Manchester I do know what it means for the followers,” he says. “To start out the season with a title is nice”.

“I like the persona to take it, and he did it,” he says about Akanji. Concerning Ederson, he says that the Brazilian is “our greatest penalty taker, alongside Erling and Kevin”.

On Bobb, he says: “What motion. He’s actually good in small areas, his work ethic is so aggressive”.

“[It was] a tough sport, and after 35 [minutes], we misplaced plenty of balls, and in transitions they’re top-of-the-line groups on the earth,” he continues.

“The lesson is…it’s good to play this sport becausew you gained one thing within the lats season. Now we see how the gamers come again, try to create a routine.

“The goal is to not win the Premier League, however the subsequent sport.”

FT: Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United

17:50 , Chris Wilson

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 7-6 on pens – MAN CITY WIN THE COMMUNITY SHIELD

17:45 , Chris Wilson

Oscar Bobb, who was awarded man of the match, is the following to talk to ITV. He says it’s a “nice feeling” to win at the moment.

“[It’s] the primary time we’ve gained it in three or 4 years, so it’s superb,” he says.

“I believe the idea, all over we had it, we stored going, after which it [the goal] got here.

“I although it was going to be Erling, however Bernardo was there,” he provides

He’s requested if Ederson is one of the best penalty taker at Metropolis, to which he replies: “I haven’t seen him miss!“

“It’s one other trophy, its an incredible begin,” he says as he’s given the MOTM award.

17:35 , Chris Wilson

Trophy quantity 18 for Man Metropolis beneath Pep Guardiola. Not a foul return.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 7-6 on pens – MAN CITY WIN THE COMMUNITY SHIELD

17:30 , Chris Wilson

Manuel Akanji was the primary participant to talk to ITV after the match, and he calls it “an incredible begin to the season”.

“I let the others shoot first as a result of clearly if you miss a penalty [as he did against England at Euro 2024], you don’t go into the following one with that a lot confidence. I instructed Ederson I might shoot it down the center in coaching so I did it and it went in.

“It wasn’t simple. We performed effectively, United acquired a bit higher earlier than it went to 1-0. Then it was an incredible cross from Oscar [Bobb] and Bernardo’s header.

“Ederson might be one of the best penalty taker in our crew, Erling [Haaland] as effectively. When Ederson takes the penalty I do know it’s a purpose.

“I haven’t gained the Neighborhood Defend but so I’m actually pleased that I acquired this trophy as effectively and we look ahead to hopefully win the following one quickly.”

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 7-6 on pens – MAN CITY WIN THE COMMUNITY SHIELD

17:24 , Chris Wilson

Metropolis have averted being simply the second crew – after United – to lose 4 Neighborhood Defend matches in a row.

They misplaced on penalties to Arsenal earlier than successful the league final yr – will we see the identical end result in Could 2025?

For United, it’s a disappointing begin to the season, however they know the significance of three factors of their Premier League opener. The signing of De Ligt seems virtually sure, however their midfield wants addressing instantly in the event that they’re to get high 4.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 7-6 on pens – MAN CITY WIN THE COMMUNITY SHIELD

17:18 , Chris Wilson

An analogous story for United, with gamers who most likely shouldn’t even be on the membership letting them down as soon as extra.

For Metropolis, their ever-reliable gamers get them by the sport as soon as extra, with Bernardo Silva scoring the equaliser and even Ederson changing a penalty (in addition to saving one)!

The trophy ceremony will likely be up quickly.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 7-6 on pens – MAN CITY WIN THE COMMUNITY SHIELD

17:15 , Chris Wilson

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 7-6 on pens – MAN CITY WIN THE COMMUNITY SHIELD

17:12 , Chris Wilson

Manuel Akanji’s penalty is blasted down the center and Metropolis take the win within the curtain-raiser! They go one higher than final season.

Loads of antics as soon as once more from Onana, however for nothing in the long run.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 7-6 on pens

17:10 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

It will likely be Akanji to win it for Metropolis. He scores and Metropolis win the Neighborhood Defend!

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 6-6 on pens

17:10 , Chris Wilson

MISSED!

Evans makes his method to the penalty spot – and he rifles a horrible effort over! So poor.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 6-6 on pens

17:09 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

Dias is subsequent for Metropolis. He confidently dispatches his penalty, with Onana going the incorrect means as soon as extra.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 5-6 on pens

17:08 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

Martinez steps up and sends Ederson the incorrect means too! A stutter after which proper into the side-netting.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 5-5 on pens

17:08 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

An excellent pen from Nunes – one of the best of the day as he rifles into the roof of the online.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 4-5 on pens

17:07 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

McTominay up subsequent, and he doesn’t look to assured, however his pen has sufficient energy to creep previous Ederson regardless of the Brazilian diving the appropriate means.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 4-4 on pens

17:06 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

Ederson steps up and dispatches confidently, successful the battle of the ‘keepers. He despatched Onana the incorrect means too!

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 3-4 on pens

17:06 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

Casemiro consists as he steps up and sends Ederson the incorrect means. Ederson will take subsequent!

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 3-3 on pens

17:05 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

Savinho steps up and it’s as assured as you want, side-footing into the nook and sending Onana the incorrect means.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 2-3 on pens

17:04 , Chris Wilson

SAVED!

Sancho steps up, and he doesn’t look to assured. He fires a poor penalty to Ederson’s left, and the Brazilian will get an arm to it.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 2-3 on pens

17:03 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

Haaland is the following taker. He confidently sends Onana the incorrect means. Not fazed in any respect.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 1-3 on pens

17:02 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

Garncacho is one other with a leisurely run-up, however he sends Ederson the incorrect means and clips it vast into the side-netting. Nice pen.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 1-2 on pens

17:02 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

De Bruyne is subsequent for Metropolis. A small stutter within the run-up and he sends Onana the incorrect method to get Metropolis on the board.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 0-2 on pens

17:01 , Chris Wilson

GOAL!

Dalot steps up for United and fires a low effort that Ederson reaches, however he can’t put it aside because of the energy on it!

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 0-1 on pens

17:00 , Chris Wilson

SAVED! Bernardo Silva is the primary taker for Metropolis.

He takes a leisurely run-up and hits it low, and Onana dives the appropriate means and saves!

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United: 0-1 on pens

16:59 , Chris Wilson

So we head to penalties. They’ll be taken on the United finish. Fernandes is up first!

The Portuguese steps up along with his ordinary run-up and slips it previous Ederson into the other nook.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United

16:55 , Chris Wilson

95 minutes

Kovacic skips previous the problem in midfield as Metropolis search for a late winner. They shift it throughout to De Bruyne, who performs in a harmful ball that Onana ultimately collects.

The referee blows the ultimate whistle and the Neighborhood Defend goes to penalties for the fourth time in eight seasons.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United

16:52 , Chris Wilson

93 minutes

A free-kick for United close to the sting of the Metropolis field because it’s dealt with. Loads of gamers up for United, however the ball in from Fernandes doesn’t even beat the primary man.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United

16:51 , Chris Wilson

90 minutes

Doesn’t seem like we’re seeing Zirkzee at the moment for United, which is an odd choice.

Metropolis assault as they search for the winner, and United are fortunate to clear as they have been vast open there.

Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United

16:50 , Chris Wilson

90 minutes

Oscar Bobb comes on for Kevin De Bruyne, because the referee provides 5 minutes on for damage time.

GOAL! Man Metropolis 1-1 Manchester United

16:49 , Chris Wilson

89 minutes

GOAL! Metropolis get for the equaliser.

Nice play down the appropriate wing from Bobb and Lewis, with the previous getting in behind the United defence and clipping a cross over to the far publish. Bernardo Silva has misplaced Pellistri, and he nods right into a virtually open purpose!

Man Metropolis 0-1 Manchester United

16:45 , Chris Wilson

86 minutes

Bernardo Silva will get the second reserving of the day as he is available in very late on Garnacho.

Man Metropolis 0-1 Manchester United

16:44 , Chris Wilson

84 minutes

Jadon Sancho has come on for Marcus Rashford, who will likely be happy along with his efficiency general (although he ought to’ve had a purpose).

Metropolis are in search of a purpose now, with United dropping deeper as they give the impression of being to maintain their lead.

GOAL! Man Metropolis 0-1 Manchester United

16:42 , Chris Wilson

82 minutes

GOAL!

The impasse is damaged. Collyer wins the ball and Pellistri ships it in area to Fernandes. He sweeps it vast to Garnacho, who drives into the field with a diagonal run, reducing inside and ultimately releasing a low shot that creeps previous Ederson!

16:41 , Chris Wilson

81 minutes

Bernardo Silva has come on for McAtee within the third Metropolis change thus far.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:40 , Chris Wilson

79 minutes

CLOSE! Shut once more from United as Rashford heads the nook again throughout purpose, however McTominay narrowly misses as he tries to attach with it in entrance of purpose!

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:38 , Chris Wilson

77 minutes

One other good likelihood for United there, and the commentators say that Erik ten Hag will likely be ‘happy’ with the general efficiency, however the ending has nonetheless been missing, because it usually was final season.

Garnacho goes with the long-range effort and his shot is deflected behind.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:35 , Chris Wilson

75 minutes

CLOSE! So shut from United.

It’s so easy too, as an incredible move excessive from Fernandes feeds Garnacho in behind the Metropolis defence. Metropolis are back-pedalling, and Garnacho performs a beautiful ball straight to Rashford, who simply must faucet it in on track for a sure purpose. However it comes off his ankle and hits the bottom of the publish!

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:34 , Chris Wilson

73 minutes

United resorting to counter-attacking largely now, as Metropolis pile on the stress, with Bobb and Savinho a continuing risk on every wing.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:30 , Chris Wilson

70 minutes

An excellent move from Onana units McTominay away, however he’s fouled virtually halfway into the Metropolis half.

United have a breakaway assault and Fernandes is almost by, however he doesn’t have the tempo and rifles a shot straight at Ederson.

Metropolis counter, and an excellent last-ditch problem from Martinez prevents Savinho from a goalscoring alternative.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:27 , Chris Wilson

67 minutes

Savinho’s first involvement sees him lay it off to Nunes, who wins a nook. Metropolis work it from the clearance, however Pellistri blocks on the again publish.

Metropolis come once more, with Savinho simply beating Pellistri, however there’s no person to satisfy his cross.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:25 , Chris Wilson

65 minutes

Properly labored from United as Fernandes and Garnacho mix to get United to the sting of the field, earlier than the Portuguese clips a ball into McTominay within the field, however the Scot can’t get it beneath management.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:23 , Chris Wilson

63 minutes

Metropolis’s flip to make modifications. Matheus Nunes and Savinho come on, the latter for his debut. Doku and O’Reilly make means.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:22 , Chris Wilson

61 minutes

It’s United’s flip to press Metropolis in defence, although Metropolis play out of their ordinary method. Metropolis assault, with Doku getting the higher of Pellistri earlier than Gvardiol curls an effort vast from outdoors of the field.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:19 , Chris Wilson

59 minutes

United make 4 modifications. Diallo, Mount, Maguire and Mainoo make means.

Pellistri, McTominay, Garnacho and Toby Collyer come on. Minutes within the legs for some, however these modifications don’t precisely improve United’s possibilities of successful.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:16 , Chris Wilson

57 minutes

Kovacic intercepts the unfastened move from Casemiro, however Dalot does effectively to take it from Doku. United sweep it vast to Diallo, who ultimately ships it to Fernandes, however his cross is headed behind by Lewis.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:14 , Chris Wilson

DISALLOWED GOAL!

It’s clearly offside, nevertheless it was sensible from Fernandes.

He latches on to the by ball and cuts again, ultimately curling a shot over Ederson and into the far nook.

The VAR verify is fast, and it’s dominated out.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:13 , Chris Wilson

53 minutes

Properly performed from Casemiro in defence to dispossess Doku within the field, however United can’t capitalise as ball excessive to Rashford is intercepted.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:11 , Chris Wilson

51 minutes

The second half has began in an identical method to the primary, with United knocking it across the again and Metropolis not bothering to press as of but.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:09 , Chris Wilson

49 minutes

United have began with extra goal than they’d throughout plenty of the primary half, however they’re struggling slightly after they have the ball close to the Metropolis field. The dearth of centre-forward has been telling thus far.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:06 , Chris Wilson

46 minutes

Some nice play from Mainoo to scoop a move out of a good space to Fernanfes. The Portuguese performs Rashford in behind the defence, although he can’t make something as Metropolis get numbers again.

Kick-off: Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:05 , Chris Wilson

McAtee will get the second half began in London.

HALF-TIME: Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:04 , Chris Wilson

Each groups are again out onto the pitch now. No modifications at half-time from both supervisor.

Each side have new signings on the bench – United have the Netherlands’ Joshua Zirkzee, signed from Bologna, whereas Metropolis have new Brazilian Savinho, who spent the final season impressing for Girona in La Liga.

HALF-TIME: Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

16:02 , Chris Wilson

A couple of minutes away from the second half now. Will we see penalties or will considered one of these sides take it in regular time?

A reminder that the Neighborhood Defend goes straight to penalties, relatively than extra-time, if there’s no winner within the 90.

HALF-TIME: Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:55 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME: Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:50 , Chris Wilson

The referee blows the whistle and we go into the break at 0-0. Not a basic by any means – United most likely with the higher possibilities general, however Metropolis dominated as ordinary in components too.

Not loads to learn into for Metropolis, with a severely depleted squad however a transparent plan. For United, there have been flashes of attacking innovation, however the best way they performed in components gained’t be the trigger for lots of hope amongst their followers.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:47 , Chris Wilson

45 minutes

There’ll be two minutes of added time, as Mainoo can’t fairly join with a Fernandes free-kick.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:45 , Chris Wilson

43 minutes

Nice carrying from Kovacic as he wins the ball off Fernandes and surges in the direction of the United field. He lays it off to Doku, who tries a shot from a much like the place he scored within the cup ultimate, however this one is off-target.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:43 , Chris Wilson

41 minutes

Nice play from Lewis as he will get into the field, works the house previous Mainoo and cuts the ball again, however Maguire is there to intervene.

Each Maguire and Casemiro are receiving remedy.

No pictures on track but from both facet, however United with one of the best two possibilities of the sport thus far.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:40 , Chris Wilson

39 minutes

A assured spell of possession from Metropolis as they give the impression of being to take the sting out of the current spell of United stress.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:38 , Chris Wilson

34 minutes

Fernandes with the long-range effort that hits Dias sq. within the face, and he has to take a time-out.

United come ahead once more and it’s one other well-worked transfer, with Fernandes shedding to Casemiro, and the Brazilian enjoying the one-two with Mainoo on the sting of the field earlier than delivery it vast to Rashford. He’s acquired loads of house as he opens his physique as much as curl it in the direction of the far publish, nevertheless it’s vast.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:34 , Chris Wilson

31 minutes

CLOSE! Sensible from Amad Diallo!

Fernandes ships it down the road to the Ivorian, who performs a one-two with Casemiro. The Brazilian performs a beautiful return to slide it behind the defence, and Diallo is one-v-one, however he tries to sq. it to Mount relatively than shoot!

Perhaps a bit harsh to say he ought to’ve shot, however some sensible play nonetheless.

Dare I say, extra spectacular than something I noticed Antony do final season.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:30 , Chris Wilson

28 minutes

Fernandes nicks the ball off O’Reilly and United unfold it vast to Diallo. He runs at Gvardiol and squeezes in between him and Doku, however his shot is vast.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:29 , Chris Wilson

26 minutes

United’s first foray ahead shortly ends with Rashford enjoying cross-field ball to Fernandes, whose lay-off into the trail of Diallo is barely overhit.

Unitedeventually regain possession although, as Ederson fires a move out of play.

62 per cent possession for Metropolis general.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:26 , Chris Wilson

24 minutes

CLOSE!

United give the ball away in defence, and it’s straight to Bobb. He turns and flicks it into the trail of McAtee – he weighs up the curled effort within the field and it’s nice approach, however he hits the publish!

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:25 , Chris Wilson

23 minutes

Metropolis are beginning to press increased when United have the ball, forcing them into going lengthy – and we all know how that ends. United are struggling to threaten for the time being.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:23 , Chris Wilson

22 minutes

Fernandes is chasing shadows for the time being every time Onana punts the ball lengthy as much as him, which has occurred on a number of events.

A half-chance for Metropolis as Lewis carries after which, dealing with no stress, bursts into the field earlier than hanging up a cross, which is deflected in the direction of the again publish. Haaland can’t get clear contact along with his again to purpose.

Moments later, Bobb goes closest as he picks it up on the wing, cuts inside Martinez to search out the angle, and blasts effectively over.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:19 , Chris Wilson

18 minutes

Immediately, Doku wins the subsequent battle in opposition to Dalot too, and follows it up by skipping previous Maguire and into the field. He clips a cross backwards in the direction of O’Reilly, nevertheless it’s too far again and the hazard’s gone.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:18 , Chris Wilson

16 minutes

Casemiro’s clearance earlier is the closest the ball has acquired to both purpose thus far.

Doku wins the most recent battle in opposition to Dalot because the full-back brings the Belgian down on midway.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:16 , Chris Wilson

14 minutes

Good toes from McAtee on the sting of the United field, however his cross can’t discover a blue shirt.

Harry Maguire is briefly down as he collides with Haaland because the Norwegian chased a move to Onana.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:13 , Chris Wilson

12 minutes

Metropolis are beginning to impose themselves now, having stored a big chunk of possession over the past 5 minutes or so, although it ends when the cross-field ball goes out for a purpose kick.

Ridiculous from Jonny Evans as he fails to clear and provides away a unnecessary nook.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:11 , Chris Wilson

9 minutes

Bobb’s nook is an effective one and Casemiro does effectively to move away on the close to publish. United clear the second nook, however Diallo fouls Lewis as he tries to win possession.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:10 , Chris Wilson

8 minutes

United have really arrange with Fernandes extra as a false 9, with Mount at 10 and Rashford on the wing. It will be good to see Zirkzee in some unspecified time in the future from a United perspective.

Bobb and Haaland search for the one-two on the sting of the United field, however there’s slightly an excessive amount of on it from the Metropolis striker. Moments later, they win their first nook of the match.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:07 , Chris Wilson

4 minutes

So no De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Walker or Rodri for Metropolis at the moment, although wanting on the United defence, you’d most likely nonetheless fancy Metropolis to nick it come full-time.

The presence of Jonny Evans and Casemiro firstly of the 2024/25 season is not going to be a consolation to any United followers, that’s for positive.

No possibilities in any respect but, with each groups attempting to settle.

Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:03 , Chris Wilson

2 minutes

A cagey opening couple of minutes, with neither facet in a position to preserve sustained possession. United are passing it round of their defensive third, with Metropolis pleased to depart them to it for now.

Kick-off! Man Metropolis 0-0 Manchester United

15:01 , Chris Wilson

Bruno Fernandes will get us underway within the annual Premier League curtain-raiser.

Man Metropolis vs Manchester United

14:57 , Sonia Twigg

The groups are ut on the pitch and lining up for the nationwide anthem and the match will get underway in simply three minutes’ time

Matthijs de Ligt poised for Manchester United switch as payment agreed

14:52 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester United have agreed a £42m payment with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt and are set to make the Netherlands defender their third summer time signing.

De Ligt, who captained the Ajax crew Erik ten Hag took to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, is prone to grow to be the second centre-back United have purchased this yr, after Leny Yoro.

The 24-year-old has been a goal all through the switch window and United, who have been reluctant to pay an enormous payment, reached a breakthrough in talks with Bayern.

The German membership will make a loss on De Ligt, promoting him for an preliminary €45m, plus an additional €5m in add-ons, after shopping for him for €67m from Juventus in 2022.

Matthijs de Ligt poised for Manchester United switch as payment agreed

Pep Guardiola reveals Jack Grealish damage

14:50 , Sonia Twigg

Pep Guardiola stated to ITV forward of the match: “We’re right here as a result of we did one thing good final season. The rival deserves to be right here as a result of they gained one thing.

“Within the holidays the power is gone however when you begin the competitions the power rises. Ready for all of the squad to come back again and see how we’re coaching and what’s our mentality to see what will occur.

“Sadly Jack [Grealish] was slightly bit niggles. He had some discomfort and didn’t really feel good yesterday.

“The mentality will likely be to try to play.”

Erik ten Hag speaks forward of the Neighborhood Sheild

14:46 , Sonia Twigg

The Manchester United supervisor instructed ITV: “The FA Cup ultimate win was a very long time in the past, I virtually forgot, it was final season so look forwards. It was an excellent efficiency, we overperformed most likely however we’ve to do this constantly.”

When requested about pre-season, he stated: “Blended, many gamers weren’t out there. We simply have one week after which this sport earlier than we’ve to enter the brand new season. I don’t like friendlies, I like actual motion.”

On the brand new season, he stated: ““I’m at all times excited. The longer term. You begin on zero, you need to show your self for a season. You need to win once more, you need to make a subsequent step so it’s a lot about shifting ahead.”

Neighborhood Defend LIVE: Man Metropolis v Man United

14:45 , Chris Wilson

Simply quarter-hour till kick-off now. Will this match go as anticipated and finish with a reasonably easy win? The bookies appear to assume so.

However with a weaker-than-usual beginning eleven for either side, who is aware of what may occur as each try to stand up to hurry early on forward of the start of the Premier League season.

A reminder that United kick off their season within the Premier League opener on Friday, 16 August, whereas Metropolis journey again to London to start out their marketing campaign in opposition to Chelsea.

Man Metropolis vs Manchester United

14:40 , Sonia Twigg

The gamers are on the market warming up and listed below are some photographs of them in motion:

Head-to-head

14:35 , Chris Wilson

These two sides have performed a complete of 193 matches in all competitions, with the primary match happening in 1891. The primary sport with each beneath their present membership names happened in 1902.

Because it stands United have gained 79 video games, with Metropolis successful 61 and 53 ending as attracts.

The newest match was after all that 2-1 win within the FA Cup ultimate for Manchester United, although Metropolis gained each league video games final season: 3-0 at Previous Trafford and 3-1 on the Etihad.

14:30 , Chris Wilson

Match stats

14:25 , Chris Wilson

This match marks United’s first look within the Neighborhood Defend since a 2-1 win over Leicester in 2016 in Jose Mourinho’s first match in cost.

Each Metropolis and United have been runners-up 9 instances in Neighborhood Defend matches. Whoever loses at the moment would be the first membership to take action on 10 events.

The final time these two sides met within the Neighborhood Defend was in 2011, when Metropolis went 2-0 earlier than a second-half United comeback stole the match in damage time, courtesy of a Nani winner.

Pre-match stats

14:20 , Chris Wilson

That is the eighth time within the historical past of the Neighborhood Defend that the match has been a repeat of the earlier season’s FA Cup ultimate, with the latest two coming in 2007 (Man Utd v Chelsea) and 2017 (Arsenal v Chelsea).

That is the fourth consecutive yr Manchester Metropolis are showing within the Neighborhood Defend, although they didn’t win the trophy in any of 2021, 2022 or 2023. Solely United (1998 to 2001) have didn’t win the Neighborhood Defend in 4 consecutive years.

Man United have gained the Neighborhood Defend extra instances than some other facet, with a complete of 21 victories. United have gained the trophy of their final 4 appearances.

Is Man United vs Man Metropolis on TV? Kick-off time, channel and the way to watch Neighborhood Defend fixture

14:15 , Chris Wilson

Round 45 minutes earlier than kick-off now, so a ultimate reminder of how one can watch at the moment’s match.

When is it?

Man Metropolis v Man United will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday, 10 August at Wembley Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

The match will likely be proven dwell on ITV 1, with protection beginning at 2.15pm. Subscribers may also stream the match by way of the ITVX App.

For those who’re travelling overseas and need to watch main sporting occasions, you would possibly want a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is right here to assist and consists of offers on VPNs out there. Viewers utilizing a VPN have to ensure that they adjust to any native rules the place they’re, and in addition with the phrases of their service supplier.

Is Man Utd vs Man Metropolis on TV? Kick-off time, channel and the way to watch

Neighborhood Defend is an ideal restart – besides Man United face lots of the standard points

14:10 , Chris Wilson

For Erik ten Hag, the brand new begin comes within the fixture that might have been his endgame. He may have bowed out in opposition to Manchester Metropolis at Wembley. As a substitute, reviews of his demise proved exaggerated. Manchester United confounded expectations. He gained the FA Cup and misplaced the sack race. Ten Hag’s reward was to maintain his job, with a one-year extension triggered, and one other Manchester derby in London, two months later and after making two summer time signings.

There could be a sense of renewal to United, but in addition one which the previous is inescapable. Ten Hag had hoped that accidents could be consigned to final season however Leny Yoro appeared to exhibit the traits of a 2023-24 United centre-back by promptly getting injured: the £52m teenager’s debut will likely be delayed for 3 months.

With Tyrell Malacia out and an additional 4 doubts, he solely has three senior defenders assured to be match to face the champions.

Neighborhood Defend an ideal restart – besides Man United face all the identical previous points

Workforce information

14:03 , Chris Wilson

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Maguire, Martinez; Mainoo, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Mount; Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Collyer, Eriksen, McTominay, Pellistri, Antony, Garnacho, Ssncho, Zirkzee.

Man Metropolis XI: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, O’Reilly; Bobb, McAtee, Grealish; Haaland.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Nunes, Kabore.

Your Metropolis facet at Wembley! 🩵 XI | Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Kovacic, O’Reilly, McAtee, Bobb, Doku, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Nunes, Kabore#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/TMSuFfhOuL — Manchester Metropolis (@ManCity) August 10, 2024

Pep Guardiola ready to attend for proper gamers regardless of Manchester Metropolis’s rising want for ‘deputies’

13:51 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola was staring firstly of a season that might span 48 weeks for Manchester Metropolis. He has usually sounded the alarm concerning the influence of a crowded schedule for gamers and the Membership World Cup will solely add to it. He additionally mirrored on the problem Metropolis face to retain the Premier League title. “Everybody desires the crown that we’ve worn for 4 years,” he stated. “I perceive it.” A few of his rivals do greater than merely need it: they search to strengthen to safe it. Manchester Unitedhave been extra energetic within the switch market. “They’ve performed it for a few years, nevertheless it’s not information; simply when Metropolis spend,” famous Guardiola. It could possibly be seen as an remark or a dig.

And if it has been a quiet summer time within the blue facet of Manchester, with solely Savinho arriving, Julian Alvarez’s departure to Atletico Madrid raises the query if Metropolis will likely be weaker this season. “I’m more than happy with the squad for the standard of human beings and the standard,” countered Guardiola. He has touted the introduction of {the teenager} Nico O’Reilly to the squad and the return of James McAtee from mortgage at Sheffield United, whereas admitting Sergio Gomez, one other fringe determine, is a loss.

Guardiola ready to attend for proper gamers regardless of Man Metropolis’s want for ‘deputies’

Workforce information

13:40 , Chris Wilson

We’re anticipating the line-ups to be introduced any second now…

Zubimendi, Neto, Solanke and extra: Premier League transfers set to be accomplished earlier than begin of 2024/25

13:30 , Chris Wilson

The Premier League season is now barely every week away from beginning – and whereas some golf equipment have performed enterprise already in preparation for 2024/25, there are little doubt a number of transfers nonetheless forward earlier than the window shuts on the finish of the month.

Whereas the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have made strikes in defence, Chelsea have added squad choices in every single place and champions Manchester Metropolis have introduced in a single attacking reinforcement, Liverpoolhave but to do any incoming senior enterprise in any respect, so count on that to vary eventually on the very least.

Additional down the desk there are nonetheless strikes within the works for West Ham, Tottenham, Newcastle and extra, as top-flight groups look to get set for the marketing campaign forward.

The Premier League transfers set to be accomplished earlier than begin of 24/25

‘Decrease-class’ groups will outline Manchester United’s Premier League season, says Erik ten Hag

13:20 , Chris Wilson

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United have to enhance in opposition to the “lower-class” groups if they’re to problem, after proving they will beat one of the best.

United face Manchester Metropolis within the Neighborhood Defend having defeated the Premier League champions within the FA Cup ultimate whereas Ten Hag additionally cited his report in opposition to Liverpool as proof of their capability to bother elite sides.

However United completed 31 factors behind Metropolis final season as they have been overwhelmed by Brighton, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Fulham, who ended up between ninth and seventeenth, and drew at residence to relegated Burnley.

‘Decrease-class’ groups will outline Man United’s Premier League season, says Erik ten Hag

5 eye-catching signings to observe within the Premier League this season

13:10 , Chris Wilson

Premier League golf equipment have made some eye-catching signings thus far this summer time.

Under, the PA information company seems at 5 gamers who will likely be anticipated to make an influence at their new groups this season, from Zirkzee to Savinho.

5 eye-catching signings to observe within the Premier League this season

Manchester United already dealing with new season damage complications forward of Neighborhood Defend

13:00 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United could possibly be down to a few match senior defenders for the Neighborhood Defend as Erik ten Hag could begin the season once more wanting gamers on the again.

The United supervisor has misplaced his new signing Leny Yoro for 3 monthsand has 4 damage doubts amongst his defence so he’s contemplating omitting gamers in opposition to Manchester Metropolis as a precaution in a bid to forestall them from spending longer on the sidelines.

United have been ravaged by defensive accidents final season when Ten Hag named 33 completely different again fours and now solely Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans undoubtedly out there on Saturday – and even then the Argentina and Portugal internationals returned to coaching this week after the Copa America and Euro 2024 respectively.

Man United already dealing with new season damage complications forward of Neighborhood Defend

The switch market has modified – and soccer won’t ever be the identical once more

12:45 , Chris Wilson

When Manchester United’s new hierarchy sat collectively after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s buy of a minority stake, one of many first and best choices was over recruitment. The late August buy of a 30-year-old like Casemiro was cited as the kind of deal they’d by no means do once more, and the best way that was mentioned is thought to have aggravated the Brazilian. There was rather more to the stance, nevertheless, than simply Casemiro’s profile or performances. United have been additionally in search of to observe “greatest apply”. They have been going to repeat the switch philosophies of the 2 main golf equipment within the sport proper now – Manchester Metropolis and Actual Madrid.

It’s now very uncommon that both of these two, who have been additionally the final two Champions League winners, spend vital cash on gamers over the age of 23. Most of their current high-profile signings for charges have been precisely alongside these strains, be that a 21-year-old Josko Gvardiol, a 19-year-old Jude Bellingham, a 21-year-old Erling Haaland or an 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga. These are for causes of techniques in addition to long-term methods. Youthful gamers are extra suited to the extraordinary urgent that dominates the trendy sport and in addition means golf equipment are investing within the subsequent greatest expertise.

The switch market has modified – and soccer won’t ever be the identical once more

Erik ten Hag ideas ‘high-class participant’ Mason Mount to make influence this time period

12:30 , Chris Wilson

Erik ten Hag is relying on Mason Mount making a giant contribution for Manchester United this season.

Mount had a marketing campaign to neglect at Previous Trafford after becoming a member of from Chelsea in July final yr for a reported £55million payment.

The 25-year-old was restricted to twenty appearances in all competitions after lacking 4 months as a result of a calf damage sustained in March and noticed his possibilities of making England’s Euro 2024 squad diminish.

Erik ten Hag ideas ‘high-class participant’ Mason Mount to make influence this time period

Pep Guardiola explains causes behind Man Metropolis promoting Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid

12:20 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola stated Manchester Metropolis will talk about signing one other striker to switch Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina worldwide, who scored 36 targets in his two seasons at Metropolis, will full an £82m transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Guardiola revealed he gave his approval to the World Cup winner’s transfer and accepted Alvarez most likely needed extra first-team soccer after understudying Erling Haaland.

Guardiola explains causes behind Man Metropolis promoting Alvarez to Atletico

Manchester United goal trio of different midfielders after Manuel Ugarte deal collapses

12:10 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United have turned their consideration to Youssouf Fofana, Sofyan Amrabat and Sander Berge of their seek for one other midfielder after Paris Saint-Germain didn’t drop their asking worth for Manuel Ugarte.

The FA Cup winners nonetheless admire the Uruguay worldwide however have signalled that the time after they have been keen to pay a ‘United tax’ for gamers is over and are keen to maneuver on to various targets, with Fofana, Amrabat and Berge among the many different midfielders they’re contemplating.

United additionally had two bids for Jarrad Branthwaite rejected, with Everton holding out for £70m for the defender, and haven’t returned for a 3rd provide.

Man United goal trio of different midfielders after Manuel Ugarte deal collapses

