Man injured in Ohio River barge accident

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) – A Marathon worker was injured Tuesday in a barge accident on the Ohio River close to South Level, the corporate mentioned in a media assertion on Wednesday.

The person was taken to an space hospital for therapy.

“Our ideas are with our injured co-worker and his household, and we now have been in touch with them to supply assist,” the corporate mentioned within the assertion. “Out of respect for our injured worker and his household’s privateness, we’re unable to offer extra info on his situation.”

The assertion went on to say, “We’re grateful to our crew and the neighborhood first responders for his or her exceptional and fast actions to render assist.

“The incident didn’t contain any kind of launch or environmental affect. We stay dedicated to defending the protection of our staff and contractors, our neighbors and the encircling neighborhood.”

Kenova (W.Va.) Police Chief Bob Sullivan tells us his division, the Kenova and Ceredo hearth departments, and Marathon’s personal rescue crew responded to the accident.

Hold checking the WSAZ app for the newest.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.