Many iOS 18 and macOS 15 features are not available in beta 1

Apple right this moment introduced main updates to its working programs throughout the opening keynote of WWDC 2024. Each iOS 18 and macOS 15 include many new options, together with iMessage enhancements, extra continuity options, and Apple Intelligence. Nevertheless, not all of those options are at present accessible to beta customers.

Learn on as we element which options introduced at WWDC 2024 are but to develop into accessible to beta customers.

Apple Intelligence

Sure, Apple Intelligence was one of many primary highlights of this 12 months’s WWDC. Apple lastly launched its personal set of AI-based instruments. With Apple Intelligence, customers can evaluation and summarize texts, generate replies to emails, filter notifications, generate photos and emoji, edit pictures, and way more.

Nevertheless, those that have been excited to check out Apple Intelligence at the moment are upset. That’s as a result of none of those options demonstrated by Apple throughout right this moment’s occasion can be found in iOS 18 beta 1 or macOS 15 beta 1. And it’ll take even longer for Apple to launch its AI options.

The corporate says Apple Intelligence will probably be launched “in beta this fall.” In different phrases, there’s an enormous probability that we gained’t have the ability to get our arms on the brand new AI options earlier than the launch of the brand new iPhones in September. It’s value noting that the AI options require the A17 Professional or later for iPhone or M1 or later for iPad and Mac.

RCS

Apple confirmed final 12 months that it will add assist for RCS (Wealthy Communication Providers) to the iPhone with a future software program replace. Now we all know that RCS assist is certainly coming with iOS 18.

With RCS, iPhone customers can ship wealthy messages with audio and bigger media information to Android customers. Though RCS messages will nonetheless have inexperienced bubbles, the Messages app will present the label “Textual content Message – RCS” within the dialog.

However no less than for now, there’s no signal of RCS assist in iOS 18 beta 1.

Redesigned Mail app

After years, Apple is lastly redesigning the Mail app. Now, the app will mechanically filter and categorize emails into classes comparable to transactions, updates, and promotions. There’s additionally a class for emails thought of necessary. The brand new model of Mail additionally makes it simpler to search out and think about emails with receipts and newsletters from the identical sender.

However the unhealthy information is – you guessed it – the brand new Mail app just isn’t accessible in iOS 18 beta 1. Apple says the app will probably be launched “later this 12 months” with a future iOS 18 replace.

Safari Highlights

Apple is utilizing machine studying to energy a brand new Safari function known as Highlights, which is ready to determine related info comparable to an handle or a hyperlink to a music on a webpage and present it to you. Safari Reader has additionally been redesigned to summarize articles.

Though the brand new model of Safari is already included with iOS 18 beta 1 and macOS 15 beta 1, the brand new AI options usually are not at present accessible.

iPhone Mirroring

Each macOS 15 and iOS 18 introduce iPhone Mirroring, which is a brand new manner of interacting along with your iPhone out of your Mac. The function enables you to see and management your iPhone display out of your pc with out having to the touch your cellphone. You may also drag and drop information between macOS and the mirrored iPhone.

Not less than in beta 1, this function just isn’t accessible.

Panoramic Mac Digital Show

Apple Imaginative and prescient Professional is getting its first main software program replace with visionOS 2, and one of many new options is Panoramic Mac Digital Show – which mainly provides customers the choice of seeing their Mac display as an enormous ultrawide show. Apple says it’s the equal of getting two 4K screens aspect by aspect.

Even for those who set up visionOS 2 beta in your Imaginative and prescient Professional, Apple says that Panoramic Mac Digital Show gained’t be accessible till later this 12 months with a future replace.

Wrap up

There are various different new options to be explored within the betas launched right this moment. Nevertheless, we’ll have to attend till a few of the most fun options develop into accessible.

Are there any particular options introduced at right this moment’s occasion that aren’t accessible in beta 1? Tell us within the feedback part under.