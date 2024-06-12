Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual. Read Her Message

Maren Morris is celebrating Pleasure Month in a giant approach.

On June 9, the singer revealed that she is bisexual and shared a number of pictures of herself holding a satisfaction flag to mark the event.

“Pleased to be the B in LGBTQ+,” she wrote on Instagram. “Pleased satisfaction 🌈.”

The 34-year-old’s followers rapidly took to the feedback to share their assist.

“Crying! So pleased for you! Pleased Pleasure, bb! ❤️🌈,” musician Heather Mae wrote.

“Love you a lot Maren!!!!!!” singer Scott Hoying commented.

Musician Allison Ponthier penned the next message for Morris: “HAPPY PRIDE!!!!! thanks for being an inspiration and what a particular satisfaction this one is 🏳️‍🌈🤍.”

A lot of Morris’ followers flooded the feedback part with loving messages.

“Welcome to the fam!” one wrote. One other mentioned, “YES MA’AM!!!!!! Pleased Pleasure divaaaaa!!!!! 🌈❤️.”

In October 2023, Morris filed for divorce from her husband of 5 years, musician Ryan Hurd, citing “irreconcilable variations.” The couple shares one youngster, a 4-year-old son named Hayes. The divorce was finalized in January.

Whereas chatting with TODAY’s Willie Geist in 2022, the brand new mother mentioned she skilled postpartum despair and “numerous identification crises” after her son was born.

“Not simply being a brand new guardian and a brand new mom and coping with postpartum despair for the primary time, and reeling from that, and making an attempt to love discover the forest by the timber. But in addition simply understanding my value with out somebody clapping for me,” she mentioned.

In January 2023, Morris commented concerning the lack of inclusivity in nation music.

“Coming from nation music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I simply wish to say I’m sorry,” she mentioned throughout an look on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.”

“And I really like you guys for making me really feel like a courageous voice in nation music. So, I simply thanks guys a lot for uplifting me.”

Whereas chatting with Ellen DeGeneres in 2021, Morris additionally spoke concerning the want for inclusivity in her trade. She particularly shouted out T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne, who had come out as homosexual that yr.

“I hope that him having the bravery to even try this has made just a few extra folks that love nation music which are homosexual really feel like they’ve a house there too,” she mentioned. “I’m so happy with him. He was considered one of my first associates after I moved to Nashville eight years in the past. He’s simply so proficient, so sort. For him to place all of it out there’s simply, I’m not a sliver of that courageous so I’m actually happy with T.J.”

Morris and The Brothers Osborne collaborated on the tune “All My Favourite Individuals” in 2022. “It’s who it’s and we love who we love,” they sing