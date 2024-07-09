News
Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Expecting First Child: Report
Margot Robbie is pregnant along with her first little one along with her husband, Tom Ackerley, a number of sources have confirmed to Individuals.
The Australian film star, 34, tied the knot with Ackerley, 34, in a Byron Bay wedding ceremony in December 2016.
Ackerley, who additionally works in Hollywood as a producer and assistant director, is initially from England. Per Individuals, the couple met 11 years in the past on the set of Robbie’s movie Suite Française. Since then, Ackerley has gone on to supply movies like A Promising Younger Lady and Saltburn.
Whereas largely personal about their relationship, Robbie did open up about her marriage in a November 2018 interview with Porter.
“Even when we each must fly to a rustic in-between the place we each are for one night time, we’ll do it after which fly again to work the subsequent day. And we communicate all day, day-after-day on the cellphone,” Robbie advised the outlet. In the identical interview, Robbie known as married life “probably the most enjoyable ever” and stated she had “a accountability being somebody’s spouse.”
Marriage apart, the 2 have even gone into enterprise collectively as they cofounded LuckyChap Leisure in 2014. Collectively, they produced I, Tonya, which garnered Robbie’s first Oscar nomination, and the smash hit Barbie.
Robbie and Ackerley have but to remark, and ensure the being pregnant information.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Texas evangelical pastor Dr. Tony Evans steps down due to ‘sin’ – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
-
News4 weeks ago
Mavericks vs Celtics Final Score: Dallas loses to Boston, 105-98
-
News4 weeks ago
I Drove a Hybrid Car for 17 Years. Here’s Everything You Need to Know
-
News4 weeks ago
How to watch the NHL Stanley Cup final: Here’s when the next game is
-
News4 weeks ago
Michael Mosley’s wife pays tribute to kind husband
-
News4 weeks ago
Soldiers searching for missing Malawi military plane carrying vice president and 9 others
-
News4 weeks ago
Live Stream T20 World Cup
-
News4 weeks ago
T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa vs Bangladesh Highlights: SA Clinch Last Over Thriller