Margot Robbie is expecting first child with husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is anticipating first youngster with husband Tom Ackerley Up to date: 2:46 PM CDT Jul 7, 2024

– Hello, I am Margot Robbie. – I am Kate McKinnon. – And as we speak we’re gonna let… – [Both] Elle ask us something. – We’re additionally the twins from “The Shining.” (each laughing) (light Muzak) Would you wish to go first? – No. – I had a Barbie fold-out home. I acquired it for Christmas, I feel once I was round 5 years outdated, and I liked it. And the bizarre factor about this reward is I do not assume I had a Barbie. I had the home however no Barbies. – Do you keep in mind what you set in it? – Nope. – Attention-grabbing. A scholar of structure. I had like hamster homes, and the hamsters that went in them after which (laughing) later died in them. Look, you know- – Did Mattel make the hamster homes? – No, it wasn’t, it wasn’t like that. They have been like, they have been extra modest. They have been ranches. The country chic- – Sure. (laughing) – Model of the Dream Home? – (laughing) Sure. (light Muzak) – The weirdest fan idea I’ve heard concerning the film thus far is that it is really a horror movie, and that is what’s gonna take everybody unexpectedly. Like, oh, you thought you have been goin’ to a Barbie film? Psych, it is scary and gory, and I used to be like… Somebody mentioned that to me, and I used to be like, “It is not. “Please do not unfold that rumor.” (Margot laughing) I do not need horror followers to be dissatisfied. – Oh my gosh, wow. – And I do not want- (light Muzak) – I am gonna say sensible, enjoyable, significant. – Good. I am gonna say, if we get six phrases between us, I suppose, exuberant. – Ooh. – Hilarious. – Gah. – Surprising. – Ooh. – However not a horror movie. (Kate laughing) Simply to be clear. (light Muzak) The perfect a part of working with Greta? ‘Trigger my listing of issues I like about Greta is so lengthy, nobody has time to take heed to it. However the easiest factor? Decide one, I can not, I like her a lot. – She’s one of many smartest folks you may ever meet within the universe. And in addition may be very actually candy. The keenness. I used to be like how is she managing to muster this a lot real ardour for each single millimeter of all the things that is occurring and be so on high of it in such a like giving and tender manner? – She’s additionally like so sensible, however by no means makes you are feeling dumb. – Mm-mm. – Her data of movies is unimaginable, however some individuals who know quite a lot of movies do it in a manner the place they’re like, “Oh, you have not seen mm-hm, muh muh muh? “Nicely, let me let you know.” However whereas Greta brings you in. She invitations you in to expertise it. And she or he does that with this film the place it is like, everybody’s invited like, come, come, and revel in this with us, ‘trigger it is so pleasant, and there is simply a lot forward of you. – Mm-hm, muh muh muh is my favourite film, by the best way. (Margot mumbling) – I like that one. – It’s best to see it. – I watch it on a regular basis. (light Muzak) BK, Large Ken Vitality is tough to explain. It is kinda like, for me it is like wifi. It is throughout, and I do know all of us want it. May I let you know the way it works? Probably not. I imply, I do know it is acquired one thing to do with like fiber optic cables going beneath the ocean. I can not actually clarify it. – Do I’ve it? – Yeah, yeah. – Okay. – You do. – Whoo. – You bought each. You have acquired that BB and that Kenergy. – [Kate] Wow, good. – And also you simply realize it if you really feel it. (Kate laughing) That is the essential… That is probably the most defining characteristic is- – Okay. – You realize when it is there and you are feeling an absence of it when it is not. – Cool. (light Muzak) As an individual who lives in my life, clothes, and areas, in blacks, whites, woods, and lotions, I’ve no shade, I walked on and I used to be like I feel I would get shade, (Margot laughing) Just a bit bit. It is so lush. It is such lovely artwork. I feel I would perceive why folks would select to include shade into their spheres. – Like that scene in “Pleasantville” when- – Mm-hm. – All of a sudden everybody’s like- – I do not need it to cease. – Or “The Wizard of Oz.” Yeah. – Sure. – This was like that second for Dorothy and Toto. – Sure. I maintain saying, and I imagine this, and possibly you possibly can pitch this to somebody, however there must be a museum of the entire units, as a result of folks ought to have the privilege of having the ability to stroll by this, what quantities to, a sculpture backyard. (light Muzak) I used to be very jealous of the Kens’ costumes once they had their battle. It was very like 80s fitness center impressed, and I actually was like, “The place can I get that tank high that Simu was carrying?” And so they’re like, “It is like a classic factor.” And I used to be like, dammit. – I favored Ryan’s large fur coat. – [Margot] Ah, the mink. – [Kate] Was it mink? – It is a faux mink, however he calls it a mink. It is not really mink. (light Muzak) I used to really feel judged by the colour pink, and now I am kind of like, wait, pink is, pink is what it seems to be like when issues are going properly in nature, like when there’s sufficient solar or like when a flamingo has sufficient shrimp to eat, like that is what pink is. I am like, that is nice. So pink is simply, pink is life. Pink is… Pink is a celebration. Pink is a celebration. And I feel I’ll begin incorporating pink. – I adore it. I additionally… I used to be judging pink, I feel, before- – Actually? – You realize, as they are saying to little ladies, like, “And what do you wish to do?” “Like, what’s your favourite shade pink?” So I made an actual level of being like, I hate pink. Truly, I did not hate pink. I used to be simply making an attempt to be defiant. My work round was to say that I favored the colour magenta. (Margot laughing) – You did not stroll far sufficient. (Margot laughing) It’s best to have mentioned crimson. – [Margot] Crimson. – The colour of blood. (Margot laughing) – I used to be that youngster to say issues like that. (Kate laughing) Please go see the “Barbie” film in theaters July twenty first. (light Muzak) (Margot laughing)