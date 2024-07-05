Mark Cavendish claims record-breaking 35th career Tour de France stage win

SAINT-VULBAS, France — Mark Cavendish wrote a brand new chapter of Tour de France historical past in what is predicted to be his final look at biking’s greatest race.

The veteran Isle of Man sprinter broke Eddy Merckx’s long-standing document for many profession Tour de France stage wins along with his thirty fifth victory on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Cavendish sprinted for the win within the fifth stage of the Tour, pulling away some 100 meters from the road regardless of being bunched in. He crossed the road forward of Jasper Philipsen after which celebrated with teammates.

Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff, who had crashed earlier, completed third. They got the identical time of 4 hours, 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

Sixteen years after his first Tour stage win, Cavendish spoke of his fixed starvation for victory.

“I all the time wanted to win another,” mentioned Cavendish, who was joined by his youngsters on the rostrum. “It takes quite a bit to get there yearly. I’ve received unbelievable folks round me.”

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar narrowly averted a crash and completed nestled in the principle pack in thirty fifth place. Whereas Pogacar retained the race chief’s yellow jersey, the day belonged to Cavendish.

He equaled Merckx’s mark of 34 wins through the 2021 Tour and went near No. 35 within the seventh stage final yr when he was narrowly crushed by Philipsen. He crashed a day later and broke his proper collarbone.

Merckx, the Belgian thought of essentially the most dominant rider in biking historical past, gained his 34 particular person phases on the Tour from 1969-75.

Cavendish’s choice to present it another shot paid off.

“I simply wished to get the run-in to do it. I’m somewhat bit in disbelief. Astana put a giant gamble on this yr to verify we’re good on the Tour de France,” Cavendish mentioned. “We’ve executed it.”

Together with his 2023 race ending early, Cavendish determined to place off retirement by a yr and got here again to strive once more.

Lastly, Cavendish made biking historical past, after successful his first Tour stage again in 2008.

Different riders had been blissful for Cavendish, with a number of stopping to talk with or hug him after the 177.4-kilometer (110-mile) leg from Saint-Jean-De-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas

Merckx amassed his wins in an period throughout which his domination was such that he earned the nickname “The Cannibal.” Not like Merckx, one among 4 riders to win the Tour 5 instances, Cavendish has by no means gained the general title, or come shut.

However Cavendish’s longevity amongst his fellow Tour sprinters has no equal.

He gained the Tour de France greatest sprinter’s inexperienced jersey twice. He additionally gained phases in any respect three Grand Excursions — the others are the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta — and have become a world champion in 2011.

Cavendish joined Astana after his contract with Fast-Step Alpha Vinyl expired and he was missed for the 2022 Tour.

Cavendish had confronted a troublesome begin to this Tour. Through the first stage, he appeared to wrestle with abdomen and warmth points.

“I understand how it really works, my coach and everybody round me is aware of how it’s,” Cavendish mentioned. “I’ve executed 15 Excursions de France. I don’t prefer to have dangerous days, I don’t prefer to undergo however I do know it’s simply within the head and to push by it.”

In the meantime, Pogacar has one other flat stage to get by safely Thursday, having reclaimed the chief’s jersey Tuesday with an excellent assault close to the highest of the race’s first large mountain cross.

On Wednesday, he was merely relieved to keep away from crashing.

“We had been within the bunch after which all of a sudden one thing got here up within the center from nowhere. The blokes in entrance of me braked and we touched wheels somewhat bit, however fortunately I escaped,” he mentioned. “I reacted on intuition and was very fortunate.”

The 25-year-old Slovenian leads total by 45 seconds from Tour debutant Remco Evenepoel, the Vuelta and world champion in 2022. Pogacar is 50 seconds forward of two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard — the Danish rider who was badly injured in a high-speed crash on the Tour of Basque Nation in early April.

Pogacar is aiming for the uncommon Giro-Tour double, and for his third Tour title after wins in 2020 and 2021. The final rider to win the Giro and the Tour the identical yr was the late Marco Pantani in 1998.

Wednesday’s stage noticed Clement Russo and Matteo Vercher forming a breakaway after 35 kilometers (22 miles).

Provided that French riders gained the primary two phases by Romain Bardet and Kevin Vauquelin, this may occasionally have motivated them. With rain falling, Russo and Vercher had been caught with 36 kilometers (22 miles) left.

Stage 6 on Thursday is once more fitted to sprinters, going by vineyards to Dijon on a primarily flat trek of round 100 miles. The primary particular person time trial is on Friday.