Mars to Acquire Kellanova

MCLEAN, Va. & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mars, Included, a family-owned, world chief in pet care, snacking and meals, and Kellanova (NYSE: Okay), a number one firm in world snacking, worldwide cereal and noodles, North American plant-based meals and frozen breakfast meals, at this time introduced that they’ve entered right into a definitive settlement beneath which Mars has agreed to accumulate Kellanova for $83.50 per share in money, for a complete consideration of $35.9 billion, together with assumed internet leverage.1 The transaction worth represents a premium of roughly 44% to Kellanova’s unaffected 30-trading day quantity weighted common worth and a premium of roughly 33% to Kellanova’s unaffected 52-week excessive as of August 2, 2024. The entire consideration represents an acquisition a number of of 16.4x LTM adjusted EBITDA as of June 29, 2024.

Kellanova is residence to iconic snacking manufacturers together with Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Rice Krispies Treats®, NutriGrain® and RXBAR®, in addition to cherished meals manufacturers together with Kellogg’s® (worldwide), Eggo® and MorningStar Farms®. With roots relationship again greater than 100 years, Kellanova has a wealthy legacy of high quality and innovation. Kellanova had 2023 Internet Gross sales of greater than $13 billion, with a presence in 180 markets and roughly 23,000 workers.

Kellanova’s portfolio enhances the prevailing Mars portfolio, which incorporates billion-dollar snacking and confectionery manufacturers like SNICKERS®, M&M’S®, TWIX®, DOVE® and EXTRA®, in addition to KIND® and Nature’s Bakery®. Mars additionally has 10 pet care manufacturers with over $1 billion in gross sales, together with ROYAL CANIN®, VCA®, PEDIGREE®, BANFIELD®, WHISKAS®, BLUEPEARL®, CESAR®, SHEBA®, ANICURA® and IAMS®. With greater than 150,000 Associates throughout its Petcare, Snacking and Meals companies, Mars had 2023 Internet Gross sales of greater than $50 billion.

Poul Weihrauch, CEO and Workplace of the President of Mars, Included, mentioned: “In welcoming Kellanova’s portfolio of rising world manufacturers, now we have a considerable alternative for Mars to additional develop a sustainable snacking enterprise that’s match for the long run. We are going to honor the heritage and innovation behind Kellanova’s unimaginable snacking and meals manufacturers whereas combining our respective strengths to ship extra alternative and innovation to customers and clients. Now we have large respect for the storied legacy that Kellanova has constructed and stay up for welcoming the Kellanova workforce.”

Steve Cahillane, Chairman, President and CEO of Kellanova, added: “This can be a really historic mixture with a compelling cultural and strategic match. Kellanova has been on a change journey to develop into the world’s greatest snacking firm, and this chance to hitch Mars permits us to speed up the conclusion of our full potential and our imaginative and prescient. The transaction maximizes shareholder worth by means of an all-cash transaction at a lovely buy worth and creates new and thrilling alternatives for our workers, clients, and suppliers. We’re excited for Kellanova’s subsequent chapter as a part of Mars, which is able to deliver collectively each corporations’ world-class expertise and capabilities and our shared dedication to serving to our communities thrive. With a confirmed monitor document of efficiently and sustainably nurturing and rising acquired companies, we’re assured Mars is a pure residence for the Kellanova manufacturers and workers.”

Snacking is a big, engaging and sturdy class that continues to develop in significance with customers. Upon completion of the transaction, Kellanova will develop into a part of Mars Snacking, led by World President Andrew Clarke and headquartered in Chicago, permitting Mars to deliver much more beloved manufacturers to extra customers globally. Mars intends to use its confirmed brand-building method to additional nurture and develop Kellanova’s manufacturers, together with accelerating innovation to fulfill evolving shopper tastes and preferences, investing domestically to develop attain and introducing extra better-for-you vitamin choices to fulfill evolving shopper wants.

Andrew Clarke, World President of Mars Snacking, commented: “That is an thrilling alternative to create a broader, world snacking enterprise, permitting Kellanova and Mars Snacking to each obtain their full potential. Kellanova and Mars share lengthy histories of constructing globally acknowledged and beloved manufacturers. The Kellanova manufacturers considerably develop our Snacking platform, permitting us to much more successfully meet shopper wants and drive worthwhile enterprise development. Our complementary portfolios, routes-to-market and R&D capabilities will unleash enhanced consumer-centric innovation to form the way forward for accountable snacking.”

Transaction Advances Strategic Imaginative and prescient for the Way forward for Snacking

Accelerates ambition to double Mars Snacking within the subsequent decade, in alignment with world shopper demand developments.

Enhances portfolio with addition of distinctive, category-leading and rising manufacturers. Kellanova's differentiated model portfolio is outlined by uniqueness, delivering class management and spring-loaded platforms for future development. Nearly all of Kellanova snacking manufacturers outperform class opponents, significantly amongst Gen Z and Millennial customers.

Delivers stronger, differentiated portfolio and distribution platform for precedence worldwide markets. Kellanova's globally acknowledged portfolio contains beloved and rising manufacturers with untapped potential. The mixed portfolio shall be well-suited to fulfill shopper calls for for quite a lot of tastes and worth factors in fast-growing geographies, together with Africa and Latin America, by means of complementary routes-to-market, provide chains and native operations.

Brings collectively world-class expertise with main brand-building expertise. Each Mars and Kellanova have portfolios of a few of the world's most iconic manufacturers, all of which have been nurtured and grown by world-class expertise with deep experience. The acquisition of Kellanova by Mars will allow every firm's expertise base to make the most of higher mixed assets {and professional} growth alternatives, given the complementary nature of the broader household of manufacturers.

Combines complementary capabilities to unlock development and consumer-centric innovation. The addition of Kellanova's R&D capabilities will allow the mixed enterprise to share greatest practices in model constructing, ship enhanced digital capabilities, unlock complementary channel strengths and advance model ecosystems and immersions.

Enhances constructive societal influence of sturdy sustainability efforts. Kellanova has an extended historical past of social and environmental management, together with its Higher Days Promise initiative, complementing the Mars Sustainable in a Technology Plan, which has delivered tangible progress, as mirrored in its newest Sustainability Report, which documented sturdy decoupling of enterprise development from greenhouse gasoline emissions. Kellanova can even develop into a part of the Mars Internet Zero dedication and align with the Mars Accountable Advertising and marketing code.

Transaction Particulars

Below the phrases of the settlement, Mars will purchase all excellent fairness of Kellanova for $83.50 per share in money, representing a complete enterprise worth of $35.9 billion. All of Kellanova’s manufacturers, belongings and operations, together with its snacking manufacturers, portfolio of worldwide cereal and noodles, North American plant-based meals and frozen breakfast are included within the transaction.

Mars intends to totally finance the acquisition by means of a mixture of cash-on-hand and new debt, for which commitments have been secured.

The settlement has been unanimously accredited by the Board of Administrators of Kellanova. The transaction is topic to Kellanova shareholder approval and different customary closing situations, together with regulatory approvals, and is anticipated to shut throughout the first half of 2025. The transaction settlement permits Kellanova to declare and pay quarterly dividends according to historic observe previous to the closing of the transaction.

The W.Okay. Kellogg Basis Belief and the Gund Household have entered into agreements pursuant to which they’ve dedicated to vote shares representing 20.7% of Kellanova’s frequent inventory, as of August 9, 2024, in favor of the transaction.

After closing, Battle Creek, MI will stay a core location for the mixed group.

Advisors

Citi is serving as monetary advisor to Mars. J.P. Morgan and Citi have supplied Mars with financing help for the transaction. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as authorized advisor to Mars on the acquisition, with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP offering authorized recommendation for the debt financing. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as financing counsel to J.P. Morgan and Citi. Goldman Sachs is serving as monetary advisor to Kellanova. Lazard is serving as monetary advisor to Kellanova’s Board of Administrators. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as authorized advisor to Kellanova.

Microsite

A devoted web site offering ongoing details about the transaction is obtainable at futureofsnacking.com.

About Mars, Included

Mars, Included is pushed by the assumption that the world we would like tomorrow begins with how we do enterprise at this time. As a worldwide, family-owned enterprise, Mars is reworking, innovating, and evolving to make a constructive influence on the world. Throughout our numerous and increasing portfolio of high quality snacking, meals, and pet care services and products, we make use of 150,000+ devoted Associates. With greater than $50 billion in annual gross sales, we produce a few of the world’s best-loved manufacturers together with Ben’s Authentic™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M’s®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We’re creating A Higher World for Pets by means of our world community of pet hospitals and diagnostic companies – together with AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – utilizing leading edge know-how to develop breakthrough packages in genetic well being screening and DNA testing.

For extra details about Mars, please go to www.mars.com. Be a part of us on Fb, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: Okay) is a pacesetter in world snacking, worldwide cereal and noodles, and North America frozen meals with a legacy stretching again greater than 100 years. Powered by differentiated manufacturers together with Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Particular Okay®, Coco Pops®, and extra, Kellanova’s imaginative and prescient is to develop into the world’s best-performing snacks-led firm, unleashing the complete potential of our differentiated manufacturers and our passionate folks. Our Internet Gross sales for 2023 had been $13 Billion.

At Kellanova, our function is to create higher days and guarantee everybody has a seat on the desk by means of our trusted meals manufacturers. We’re dedicated to selling sustainable and equitable meals entry by tackling the crossroads of starvation, sustainability, wellbeing, and fairness, variety & inclusion. Our objective is to create Higher Days for 4 billion folks by the tip of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For extra detailed details about our commitments, our method to reaching these objectives, and methodology, please go to our web site at https://www.Kellanova.com.

1 Contains $784 million of factored receivables.