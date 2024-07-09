Massachusetts native Ben Rice has day to remember, making Yankee history versus hometown Red Sox

NEW YORK — Massachusetts native Ben Rice made Yankee historical past in opposition to his hometown workforce on Saturday as New York slugged its well beyond the rival Crimson Sox.

Rice grew to become the primary Yankees rookie to homer thrice in a recreation throughout New York’s 14-4 victory over the Crimson Sox.

Rice led off the sport by homering off Josh Winckowski, then and added a three-run shot off reliever Chase Anderson as a part of a seven-run fifth inning.

The 25-year-old first baseman had extra in his bat as he capped his day with a second homer off Anderson within the seventh inning.

“What a recreation!” New York supervisor Aaron Boone mentioned. “To set the tone immediately within the first inning with a homer and put collectively a legendary day. One thing he’ll always remember.”

Ben Rice will get curtain name

After Rice’s third homer, Yankee celebrity Juan Soto stepped out of the batter’s field to permit the rookie to take a curtain name. Rice needed to be inspired by your complete New York dugout to step out to acknowledge the cheers, seemingly not sure precisely easy methods to deal with the cheering crowd.

A curtain name for @Yankees rookie Ben Rice, who has a 3-homer day! pic.twitter.com/WhhMbEWWRU — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2024

“It was all occurring so quick,” Rice mentioned. “Fortunately received it in. That was fairly superior!”

Rice entered the sport with one homer in his first 46 huge league at-bats.

Yankees rookie’s Massachusetts ties

Rice grew up in Cohasset, Massachusetts, and signed the Pesky Pole as a toddler at Fenway Park. He joked that he infamously wrote ‘Yankees Rule.’ Rice famous that the one different time he might recall hitting three homers in a recreation was in summer time league baseball in 2019. His mother and father have been in attendance Saturday.

“Positively a day I’ll always remember,” Rice mentioned. “Pumped it was a big-time win for us over my hometown workforce.”

In keeping with the Elias Sports activities Bureau, Rice is the primary rookie among the many 22 Yankees who’ve hit three homers in a recreation.

“I knew immediately he received it,” Boone mentioned of Rice’s milestone homer. “Wow, what a day!”