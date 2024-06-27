News
Matas Buzelis Celebrated by Hometown Chicago Bulls Fans During 2024 NBA Draft | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
Evan Yu/NBAE through Getty Pictures
The Chicago Bulls have chosen the Chicago native with the No. 11 choose within the 2024 NBA draft. He turns into the most recent addition to a Bulls crew that has simply acquired Josh Giddey and will see loads of roster turnover this offseason.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Welcome dwelling Chicago’s personal, Matas Buzelis! pic.twitter.com/C0W9Ct6v2n
NBA @NBA
“This is what I wanted, I wanted to be here.”
The Chicago kid is staying in Chicago 🥹 https://t.co/9QM3owjhMn pic.twitter.com/7gTT18gWtc
Buzelis grew up in Hinsdale, Il, a suburb southwest of Chicago. He shared a message with his future fanbase shortly after being selected.
Fans took to social media to praise Chicago for taking the local player and projected a bright future for him in a Bulls uniform.
gm_collectibles @gm_collectibles
Matas Buzelis to the Bulls! That is an absolute dream that he fell to us at 11 in my opinion#bulls #NBADraft #nba #NBADraft2024 #buzelis
Rep. Sean Casten @RepCasten
Congrats to the 6th District’s very own Matas Buzelis on becoming a Chicago Bull!
Welcome home, @BuzelisMatas! https://t.co/Br0JkNtlkA
He spent the 2023-24 season with the G-League Ignite, averaging 11.8 points, five rebounds and 1.7 assists in nine games. He fell slightly, as he was projected as the No. 8 pick by Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman in his ultimate mock draft.
He joins a Bulls crew that went 39-43 in 2023-24 and fell within the play-in match. This was the second consecutive season that the Bulls missed out on the postseason, and it has not reached the second spherical of the playoffs because the 2014-15 season.
The primary transfer of the offseason was buying Giddey, who Chicago obtained from the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder for Alex Caruso June 20. The Bulls will now look in direction of a possible commerce for Zach LaVine, who has been concerned in commerce rumors since final offseason.
