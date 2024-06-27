Connect with us

News

Matas Buzelis Celebrated by Hometown Chicago Bulls Fans During 2024 NBA Draft | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By

Evan Yu/NBAE through Getty Pictures

The Chicago Bulls have chosen the Chicago native with the No. 11 choose within the 2024 NBA draft. He turns into the most recent addition to a Bulls crew that has simply acquired Josh Giddey and will see loads of roster turnover this offseason.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Welcome dwelling Chicago’s personal, Matas Buzelis! pic.twitter.com/C0W9Ct6v2n

NBA @NBA

“This is what I wanted, I wanted to be here.”

The Chicago kid is staying in Chicago 🥹 https://t.co/9QM3owjhMn pic.twitter.com/7gTT18gWtc

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

The hometown kid @BuzelisMatas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L1fORjCuhP

Buzelis grew up in Hinsdale, Il, a suburb southwest of Chicago. He shared a message with his future fanbase shortly after being selected.

Matas Buzelis @tasbuzelis

Chicago, I’m home❤️ Let’s work #Bulls

Fans took to social media to praise Chicago for taking the local player and projected a bright future for him in a Bulls uniform.

Andrew @andrewlinsayso

Cody Williams and Matas Buzelis might be the biggest steals this year.

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

The Bulls select Matas Buzelis with the 11th pick.

Buzelis is a 6-foot-9, versatile forward. Scouting reports say he needs to work on his outside shot.

gm_collectibles @gm_collectibles

Matas Buzelis to the Bulls! That is an absolute dream that he fell to us at 11 in my opinion#bulls #NBADraft #nba #NBADraft2024 #buzelis

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Chicago Bulls select Matas Buzelis with the No. 11 pick in the draft.

A 19 y/o, 6-foot-10 power forward who averaged 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for G-League Ignite last year.

Buzelis is a Chicago native who played one year of high school ball at Hinsdale Central.

Kevin Danna @kevo408

I think Matas Buzelis has a chance to be special once he gets his grown-man strength. Really like this pick for Chicago

Dave @dave_bfr

I’m all in on Matas Buzelis.

Let’s go kid. Welcome home. pic.twitter.com/hqjlfEEyMx

Nate @ViennaOnions

🔥Welcome home Matas Buzelis🔥

Rep. Sean Casten @RepCasten

Congrats to the 6th District’s very own Matas Buzelis on becoming a Chicago Bull!

Welcome home, @BuzelisMatas! https://t.co/Br0JkNtlkA

Stacey King @Stacey21King

Great pick at 11!!! Matas Buzelis could be one of the best players in this draft when it’s all said and done!! Huge ceiling with tremendous upside! I didn’t see him falling to the Bulls at 11 but glad he did🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Mark Schanowski @MarkSchanowski

Bulls should be very happy Matas Buzelis slipped to 11. 6’10”, great leaper & passer, with shot creation potential. I interviewed Matas when he played against Windy City Bulls. Very mature young man with huge potential. Great value at #11.

He spent the 2023-24 season with the G-League Ignite, averaging 11.8 points, five rebounds and 1.7 assists in nine games. He fell slightly, as he was projected as the No. 8 pick by Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman in his ultimate mock draft.

He joins a Bulls crew that went 39-43 in 2023-24 and fell within the play-in match. This was the second consecutive season that the Bulls missed out on the postseason, and it has not reached the second spherical of the playoffs because the 2014-15 season.

The primary transfer of the offseason was buying Giddey, who Chicago obtained from the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder for Alex Caruso June 20. The Bulls will now look in direction of a possible commerce for Zach LaVine, who has been concerned in commerce rumors since final offseason.

