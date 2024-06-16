News
Match Report – CAN vs IND 33rd Match, Group A, June 15, 2024
Match deserted Canada vs India
There have been two inspections by the umpires and the groundstaff labored arduous for over three hours however nothing could possibly be executed to persuade the officers that the outfield was secure sufficient.
India flip their consideration to the Tremendous Eight stage of the match now the place they are going to face Afghanistan on Thursday. Canada’s marketing campaign, although, has come to an finish, nevertheless it was a memorable one the place they upset Eire and may also sit up for an improved likelihood of constructing the 2026 T20 World Cup. Solely one of many taking part groups within the Americas regional qualifiers can undergo to the World Cup. However now that USA are already by means of, Canada stand a stronger likelihood making it by means of the pathway.
Lauderhill is supposed to host yet one more match at this T20 World Cup – Eire vs Pakistan on Sunday. Each groups have already been eradicated from the match. There may be forecast for rain within the morning which can as soon as once more have an effect on the cricket.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ tour performance at Frost Bank Center gets new date
-
News4 weeks ago
How self-ownership can empower physician leadership
-
News4 weeks ago
Peso Pluma coming to Edinburg, tickets on sale next week
-
News3 weeks ago
Jenna Ortega Summons Michael Keaton
-
News4 weeks ago
Who won ‘American Idol’ 2024? Get to know Season 22 winner
-
News3 weeks ago
Today’s Google Doodle Celebrates The Best Breakfast Food, Chilaquiles
-
News3 weeks ago
Ryan Garcia’s B-sample positive for banned substance
-
News3 weeks ago
Official ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer released