Match Report – CAN vs IND 33rd Match, Group A, June 15, 2024

Match deserted Canada vs India

The T20 World Cup 2024 sport between India and Canada was referred to as off as a consequence of moist outfield. There wasn’t a whole lot of rain on the day – a passing drizzle – however the floor at Lauderhill had taken sufficient water on Friday when USA and Eire needed to accept a degree every as effectively for it to nonetheless be unfit for play.

There have been two inspections by the umpires and the groundstaff labored arduous for over three hours however nothing could possibly be executed to persuade the officers that the outfield was secure sufficient.

India flip their consideration to the Tremendous Eight stage of the match now the place they are going to face Afghanistan on Thursday. Canada’s marketing campaign, although, has come to an finish, nevertheless it was a memorable one the place they upset Eire and may also sit up for an improved likelihood of constructing the 2026 T20 World Cup. Solely one of many taking part groups within the Americas regional qualifiers can undergo to the World Cup. However now that USA are already by means of, Canada stand a stronger likelihood making it by means of the pathway.

Lauderhill is supposed to host yet one more match at this T20 World Cup – Eire vs Pakistan on Sunday. Each groups have already been eradicated from the match. There may be forecast for rain within the morning which can as soon as once more have an effect on the cricket.