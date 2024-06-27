Connect with us

News

Matheson: What’s next for Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

Holland, 68, hasn’t talked about his Oilers future for the reason that season began. It seems the workforce desires to go in one other route

Revealed Jun 25, 2024

Oilers General Manager Ken Holland
SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 07: Common Supervisor Ken Holland of the Edmonton Oilers speaks to the media throughout Media Day previous to the 2024 Stanley Cup Closing at Amerant Financial institution Area on June 07, 2024 in Dawn, Florida. Photograph by Bruce Bennett /Getty Photos

What now?

The Edmonton Oilers fell wanting their sixth Stanley Cup—first in 34 years—and now a few of the individuals who bought them near prime of the mountain may not be again subsequent 12 months.

We’ll assume this was GM Ken Holland’s final kick on the can right here, together with his five-year $25 million contract operating out June 30 and no outward indicators that both proprietor Daryl Katz or CEO Jeff Jackson desires the Corridor of Fame supervisor again. There was no extension, even for one 12 months as religion gesture, when Jackson was introduced in final summer season.

It seems the workforce desires to go in one other route.

“Unsure what’s happening there. I imply, Kenny nonetheless has the fireplace. What extra may he do since he’s been there?” stated an out of doors NHL govt.

Holland, 68, hasn’t talked about his Oilers future for the reason that season began, and positively he stepped apart for the reason that playoffs began two months in the past. He didn’t need his state of affairs to change into a distraction. Possibly he doesn’t wish to be again after becoming a member of the Oilers in 2019 as normal supervisor after Keith Gretzky assumed the interim tag when Peter Chiarelli was fired by then workforce president Bob Nicholson.

Possibly that is Holland’s name to search for one thing else. However, if not, the group has left a man with three Cup rings as a GM, and one very shut name, hanging. Possibly the group rethinks the supervisor’s job with the Oilers getting so shut after 9 playoff rounds over the past three years.

If not, they usually wish to go along with a youthful man, so be it.

Between now and Holland’s contract operating out, who’s doing the negotiating with brokers on Oilers gamers whose contracts run out? Or with Leon Draisaitl, beginning July 1, on an extension?

Article content material

Jackson, more than likely, with Holland in limbo.

Jackson was Connor McDavid’s agent. He negotiated his eight-year $100 million deal in 2017.

Whereas Holland could also be leaving—is there any likelihood he would resurface in Detroit to take Jimmy Devellano’s job as a senior advisor to GM Steve Yzerman?—a few of the gamers could be going too.

Oilers record of free brokers

The Oilers have $10-million in cap area going into the following season. Right here’s the record of unrestricted free-agents with the doorways opening July 1:

• Centre Adam Henrique, acquired on the commerce deadline from Anaheim.

• Winger Warren Foegele, acquired from Carolina for Ethan Bear, and ending his three years right here on left-wing with Draisaitl on the second line.

Oilers Panthers Foegele Holloway
Edmonton Oilers Warren Foegele (37) celebrates his purpose towards the Florida Panthers with teammate Dylan Holloway (55) throughout first interval recreation 6 motion of the NHL Stanley Cup closing on Friday, June 21, 2024 in Edmonton. Photograph by Greg Southam /Postmedia

• Defenceman Vincent Desharnais, who was an everyday right-shot contributor all season and for a lot of the playoffs till Philip Broberg took his spot.

• Winger Connor Brown. He didn’t rating a regular-season purpose till 50-plus video games in however he was excellent within the playoffs, together with his legs and his arms again.

• Proper-shot centre Sam Carrick, who got here from the Geese for his toughness and face-off skill, performed 10 post-season video games, rotating with Derek Ryan. Ryan, the second oldest Oiler to Corey Perry, performed 18.

• Winger Mattias Janmark. He was signed for $1.25 million on a one-year deal as a free-agent two years in the past, then took a workforce pleasant $1 million this season, a cut price contemplating his playoff displaying. At 31, he would possibly re-sign in Edmonton for a similar cash however he would desire a two-year deal.

• Backup goalie Calvin Pickard, who was excellent in his 23 video games with a 2.45 common and .909 save share. He was on the league minimal however he’s a $1.5 million back-up on the very least.

• Perry is 39 and he’s been engaged on low-money offers for years now. However, until he desires to take $775,000 and be a 50-game participant subsequent 12 months, would they try this?

• Blueliner Troy Stecher, a commerce deadline pick-up from Arizona, who was the No. 7 man going into the playoffs however he bought a cyst on his ankle and he had surgical procedure to take away it.

Mattias Janmark
SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Mattias Janmark #13 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates after scoring a purpose towards the Florida Panthers in the course of the first interval of Recreation Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Closing at Amerant Financial institution Area on June 24, 2024 in Dawn, Florida. Photograph by Carmen Mandato /Getty Photos

Foegele, 27, made $2.75 million however after a profession regular-season (20 objectives, 41 factors) some workforce might be going to provide him $3.5 million or increased for 3 or 4 years. There have been no actual negotiations on a brand new deal. Oilers have restricted free-agent Dylan Holloway, who had a cap hit of $925,000 this season, to doubtless take his LW spot within the $1.25 million vary. Time period to be decided.

Henrique slot in completely with Janmark and Brown as a 3rd line within the closing sequence after being moved round and being harm (leg challenge) within the final recreation of the Los Angeles Kings first-round match-up, then lacking all however one recreation in spherical 2. He was on a $5.825 million cap hit with the Geese. His age (34) makes him a dangerous free-agent purchase for large cash, however he would possibly get $4 million a 12 months for 3 years from one other workforce in the event that they see him as a 2LW, not as a 3C.

Desharnais is a key keeper together with his 6’7” dimension, lengthy attain and talent to kill penalties. He was overwhelmed out by Broberg who can play proper facet or left in order that doesn’t imply the Oilers wouldn’t commerce fellow right-shot D Cody Ceci ($3.25 million) this summer season to open a spot for Desharnais. He had a $762.500 cap hit this 12 months. May they re-sign him for $1.5 million cap hit for 2 or three years? Or will someone else step up and supply $2 million or extra? He’s 27, and hasn’t had a giant payday but as an NHLer.

The Oilers are on the hook for Brown’s $3.25 million on subsequent season’s cap as a video games performed bonus for this previous season. They’re liable for it; the bonus doesn’t journey if he indicators someplace else. Some workforce’s going to provide him $2 million primarily based off his playoff. Can the Oilers afford that, plus his bonus? Not an opportunity.

The Oilers even have the Jack Campbell goalie state of affairs looming giant. He’s two years into his five-year, $25 million deal. He was overwhelmed out by Stuart Skinner in his first 12 months because the season wore on and spent all however the first month of this season in Bakersfield. They’ll purchase him out at two-thirds of the $15 million left, which is $1.5 million on the cap for the following six seasons.

