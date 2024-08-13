Matt Kuchar bizarrely stops round on 72nd hole, upends Tour event’s finish

Matt Kuchar and guidelines official Ken Tackett on Sunday. CBS

Matt Kuchar isn’t completed.

However each different golfer is.

In a weird sequence throughout the closing spherical of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship, Kuchar elected to cease his spherical after his first shot on the 18th gap as darkness fell Sunday on Sedgefield Nation Membership in Greensboro, N.C. — regardless of his two taking part in companions within the occasion’s closing group ending and Kuchar not being in competition for a win, nor a spot for the beginning of subsequent week’s PGA Tour playoffs. The transfer was authorized, however upended the end of the occasion, which was gained by Aaron Rai.

Kuchar was to proceed Monday morning, and he was to play for a better end and cash. He’s at present in a 10-way tie for twelfth, with a number of situations in play. Ought to he hole-out for eagle from effectively left of the 18th fairway — which is unlikely — he would bounce right into a tie for sixth, which might pay him $305,137.50, up from the $144,965 that he could be paid for the tie for twelfth. Ought to he birdie, he would transfer right into a six-way tie for seventh, which might pay him $240,950 — and a bogey would drop Kuchar right into a seven-way tie for twenty first, which might pay him $83,232. Nothing, although, will advance him into the Tour’s postseason — the Wyndham serves as the ultimate regular-season event, and Kuchar can’t accumulate sufficient factors on Monday to maneuver into the highest 70 cut-off.

As for Kuchar’s rationalization, he was not formally interviewed by on-site reporters. Golf journalist Jason Sobel tweeted Sunday evening that Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis talked with Kuchar, who instructed Lewis that he had determined to cease taking part in earlier than Rai clinched the win with an 18th-hole birdie within the group forward of him — and that he was making an attempt to assist taking part in companion Max Greyserman, who, earlier than the birdie, trailed Rai by a stroke.

All of it perplexed the announcers from CBS, which was broadcasting the event.

“The event is over, however it’s not,” announcer Jim Nantz mentioned. “It’s so unusual. Really we’ll be one participant out right here tomorrow morning, I believe someplace round 8 o’clock.”

Under is a unfastened sequence of occasions::

— From the ultimate threesome, Kuchar teed off on the 508-yard, par-4 18th at about 8:15 p.m. — with Rai and taking part in companions Cameron Younger and Billy Horschel forward of them, readying to hit their second pictures. It was reported that Kuchar couldn’t see the gamers, however his tee shot sailed left of the bushes on the left aspect of the outlet and into the tough.

Stated Kuchar: “God darn it.”

— After Kuchar’s taking part in companions, Greyserman and Chad Rainey, teed off three minutes later, the threesome was instructed by guidelines official Ken Tackett that they’d the selection of both taking part in on, or returning Monday because of the darkness, although no horn for stoppage of play was sounded. On the CBS broadcast, Tour guidelines official Orlando Pope revealed the Tackett dialog, then the community later confirmed footage of Tackett speaking with Kuchar.

Stated Kuchar to Tackett as he walked down the 18th gap: “Horn’s been theoretically blown.”

Replied Tackett: “Right.”

— Kuchar then marked his ball, and he walked the outlet with Greyserman and Rainey, who performed on.

However Pope’s rationalization got here because the duo putted, and the dearth of a horn initially — and understandably — confused the published staff. It had at the very least appeared that Kuchar stopped taking part in on his personal accord.

Stated analyst Trevor Immelman: “So he’s going to identify it? Has any person blown a horn I’m not conscious of?”

Stated on-course analyst Dottie Pepper, who was strolling with the threesome: “No, there’s been no horn blown.”

Stated Immelman: “However is he allowed to cease in the event that they haven’t blown a horn?”

Stated Nantz: “I’ve not heard a horn.”

— Greyserman and Rainey then putted, as Kuchar stood behind the inexperienced.

At this level on the published, Pope disclosed the Tackett dialogue with the gamers, saying this:

“Yeah, it was previous sundown. So we talked to them coming down the tee. As an alternative of simply blowing the horn, we gave them the choice to complete, and he selected to not end. And he may end the outlet. … However he determined he didn’t need to end, and we’ll enable it. Simply come again tomorrow.”

And Kuchar seemingly will.

CBS’ protection of the sequence ended with this trade:

Stated Nantz: “[Kuchar] mentioned the horn has theoretically been blown and Ken Tackett instructed him sure and he has the ability to have the ability to make that call. Simply he’s going to come back out right here tomorrow and I don’t assume there’s going to be anyone right here to observe it. I don’t count on we’re going to be bringing you that protection tomorrow. However that’s his prerogative. It’s simply an fascinating determination — he’s not going to make the playoffs.”

Stated Immelman: “However let’s take it again 5 minutes earlier when he determined to tee off when the chief was about to stroll into his second shot, in the midst of the golf green. It has been a extremely weird sequence of occasions.”

Stated Nantz: “Yeah, that’s a good level. It appeared that on the tee that he was in a rush to go forward and attempt to get it in. His two taking part in companions are going to complete.”

Stated Immelman: “Yeah, if you happen to go forward and hit your tee shot, you bought to assume your intention is to get completed.”