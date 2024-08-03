Mayor Cherelle Parker supports Josh Shapiro for VP pick

Did Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker simply announce who Kamala Harris’ working mate shall be?

Because it seems, no.

Parker on Friday launched a video on her marketing campaign’s Instagram account — her official mayoral Instagram is a distinct deal with — that encourages voters to assist “Kamala Harris for president” and “Josh Shapiro for vp.”

It was removed from clear within the video whether or not Parker was merely selling the Pennsylvania governor’s probabilities of profitable the veepstakes or by chance scooping Harris’ massive announcement.

Makes an attempt to achieve Parker’s marketing campaign weren’t instantly profitable. However The Inquirer reached a supply near Parker who spoke on the situation of anonymity as a result of they don’t seem to be licensed to talk on behalf of her marketing campaign.

”This isn’t an announcement of something. That is simply the mayor exhibiting her assist for a longtime pal who we all know is without doubt one of the folks being thought of,” the supply stated.

And so the wait continues to seek out out who shall be Harris’ working mate.

Parker’s video options native union leaders and elected officers praising Shapiro. That would assist him rebut expenses that he isn’t labor-friendly on account of considerations about his assist for college vouchers, which is anathema to lecturers’ unions.

”I can’t consider a greater associate than our governor, Josh Shapiro,” Parker says within the video.

Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, who appeared within the video, stated she was shocked to see the video posted on Friday however thought it was enjoyable and agreed with the message selling Shapiro as VP.

Ellis-Marseglia was concerned in a separate pro-Harris advert organized by the Parker marketing campaign and stated the group taped pro-Shapiro content material afterward, however she didn’t understand it will be used.

”We did it as an after-take as form of a joke,” she stated.

Employees author Katie Bernard contributed materials.