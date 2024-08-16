News
McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals, cups are here
It’s nostalgia time at Mickey D’s.
A brand new grownup Joyful Meal with collectible cups commemorating keepsakes and characters from the chain’s historical past is out there right this moment at McDonald’s eating places.
The Collector’s Meal options six cups impressed by previous collectibles, such because the Cowpoke McNugget Buddy from 1988, 1993’s McDonald’s Dragster and the Hi there Kitty Crew Keychain from 2000.
What are the grownup Joyful Meal glass designs?
The cup designs are:
- Barbie & Sizzling Wheels
- Beanie Infants
- Coca-Cola
- Hi there Kitty & Peanuts
- Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions
- McDonald’s, with pictures of the Grimace Glass, Boo Buckets and Humorous Fry Pals
What’s within the Collector’s Meal?
The Collector’s Meal is served all day.
Every meal consists of the choice of:
- A Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, hash brown and sizzling espresso throughout breakfast hours
- A ten-piece Rooster McNuggets or a Massive Mac sandwich with fries and a gentle drink throughout lunch and night hours
In Indianapolis, the Massive Mac and McNuggets variations had been promoting for $11.58 every in shops. The meal was unavailable through the app domestically on Tuesday afternoon.
Digital McDonald’s Joyful Meal expertise
Including some tech to the sentiment, there’s additionally a Snapchat augmented actuality expertise accessed by scanning the cup on Snapchat or by visiting McDonald’s Snapchat profile.
McDonald’s Collector’s Meal cup meetups
On Aug. 17, McDonald’s is internet hosting a few IRL experiences, together with a pool get together with DJ units and limited-edition drinks impressed by the Collector’s Meal cups at Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles; and a free trip on the Phoenix Curler Coaster at Deno’s Marvel Wheel Amusement Park at Coney Island, the place a Collector’s Meal cup serves as a ticket.
The meal is out there for a restricted time.
Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at [email protected] or 317-444-6264. Observe her on X.com:@cherylvjackson.
