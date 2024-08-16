Connect with us

McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals, cups are here

It’s nostalgia time at Mickey D’s.

A brand new grownup Joyful Meal with collectible cups commemorating keepsakes and characters from the chain’s historical past is out there right this moment at McDonald’s eating places.

The Collector’s Meal options six cups impressed by previous collectibles, such because the Cowpoke McNugget Buddy from 1988, 1993’s McDonald’s Dragster and the Hi there Kitty Crew Keychain from 2000. 

What are the grownup Joyful Meal glass designs?

The cup designs are:

  • Barbie & Sizzling Wheels
  • Beanie Infants
  • Coca-Cola
  • Hi there Kitty & Peanuts
  • Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions
  • McDonald’s, with pictures of the Grimace Glass, Boo Buckets and Humorous Fry Pals

What’s within the Collector’s Meal?

The Collector’s Meal is served all day.

Every meal consists of the choice of:

  • A Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, hash brown and sizzling espresso throughout breakfast hours
  • A ten-piece Rooster McNuggets or a Massive Mac sandwich with fries and a gentle drink throughout lunch and night hours

