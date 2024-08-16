McDonald’s collector cups, Happy Meals for adults: How to get one

McDonald’s is catering to the nostalgic tastes of adults with the discharge of a brand new Pleased Meal that includes collectibles from the Nineteen Nineties and 2000s.

When is the McDonald’s Collectible Meal accessible from?

The McDonald’s Collector’s Meals, accessible beginning Tuesday, Aug. 13, will embrace six collectible cups adorned with iconic photos from that period.

get McDonald’s collector cups

To obtain a Pleased Meal, clients should buy both a Sausage Egg McMuffin, a hash brown, and a scorching espresso throughout breakfast hours or select between a 10-piece Hen McNuggets or a Large Mac with fries and a drink throughout the remainder of the day.

Forms of McDonald’s collector cups

The collectible cups will embrace designs that includes:

1. Beanie Infants

2. Barbie & Sizzling Wheels

3. Good day Kitty & Peanuts

4. Shrek

5. Jurassic Park & Minions

6. Coca-Cola & McDonald’s

The limited-edition meals are anticipated to draw followers of retro popular culture, providing a singular alternative to relive fond recollections whereas having fun with traditional McDonald’s fare.