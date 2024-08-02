McKayla Maroney Responds to Simone Biles Throwing Shade at MyKayla Skinner

McKayla Maroney has Simone Biles’ again!

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist is displaying her help after Biles referenced controversial feedback from former gymnast MyKayla Skinner in an Instagram put up.

In a celebratory photograph of herself and the “Golden Women” — Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey — triumphantly holding the American flag after they received gold within the ladies’s staff all-around, Biles, 27, wrote in a cheeky caption: “lack of expertise, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸”

“It doesn’t get extra iconic than this,” Maroney, 28, wrote within the feedback. “She f’d round n came upon fr. Seems like I must apologize simply to redeem my first title.”

In June, Skinner, 27, mentioned in a now-deleted YouTube video that she felt the gymnasts chosen for the 2024 staff “do not have the work ethic.” She added within the video, “Moreover Simone, I really feel just like the expertise and the depth simply is not like what it was.”

Skinner later mentioned her remarks have been “misinterpreted.” In a response on her Instagram Tales on July 3, Skinner claimed that “plenty of the stuff” she talked about within the YouTube video “wasn’t at all times essentially concerning the present staff, as a result of I really like and help all the women that made it and I am so pleased with them.”

By no means miss a narrative — join PEOPLE’s free day by day publication to remain up-to-date on the very best of what PEOPLE has to supply​​, from celeb information to forcing human curiosity tales.

But within the wake of Biles’ put up, on Wednesday, July 31, essentially the most embellished U.S. gymnast ever shared that Skinner — who she competed with on Group USA throughout the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 — had blocked her on Instagram. Biles wrote, “Oop I’ve been blocked,” including a number of emojis.

Chiles — who trains with Biles at World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas and is an in depth pal — then additionally entered the chat and confirmed the event, sharing a screenshot of her cellphone on her Instagram Tales across the similar time.

Within the 23-year-old’s shot, the cellphone is clicked into Skinner’s Instagram profile, which reveals “no posts but.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is right here! How rapidly are you able to clear up it? Play now!

To be taught extra about all of the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, come to folks.com to take a look at ongoing protection earlier than, throughout and after the video games. And join Going for Gold, our Olympics publication, to get the most important tales from the Video games delivered straight to your inbox. Watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, starting July 26, on NBC and Peacock.