Mercedes’ George Russell was disqualified from the Belgian GP after his race victory following a stewards investigation into his underweight car.

George Russell was stripped of his victory on the Belgian Grand Prix after his Mercedes automobile was discovered to be underweight after the chequered flag.

Russell’s automobile was weighed after the race and located to be on the minimal weight (798 kilograms), however after gasoline was drained from the Mercedes, it was discovered to be 1.5kg underweight.

The matter was referred to the stewards, who decided Russell’s automobile be disqualified.

“Automobile 63 was weighed on the FIA inside and outdoors scales with each scales exhibiting the identical results of 796.5kg,” a stewards’ assertion stated. “The calibration of each scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

“In the course of the listening to the staff consultant confirmed that the measurement is right and that every one required procedures had been carried out appropriately. The staff additionally acknowledged that there have been no mitigating circumstances and that it was a real error by the staff.

“The stewards decide that Article 4.1 of the FIA Method One Technical Rules has been breached and due to this fact the usual penalty for such an infringement must be utilized.

“Rivals are reminded that they’ve the fitting to attraction sure selections of the stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA Worldwide Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Guidelines, inside the relevant cut-off dates.”

George Russell took the chequered flag, however teammate Lewis Hamilton was promoted to first, with Oscar Piastri second and Charles Leclerc third. SIMON WOHLFAHRT/POOL/AFP through Getty Photos

Russell received the race on a one-stop technique, that means he made a single set of tyres final 34 laps whereas others made an additional cease.

The bodily put on of the 4 tyres can account for the automobile’s general weight reduction over an extended stint, though groups normally issue that into their calculations earlier than the race.

One other issue distinctive to the Belgian Grand Prix is that the size of the Spa-Francorchamps lap means drivers don’t full a cool-down lap after the chequered lap and as an alternative flip into the pit lane exit instantly after Flip 1.

The absence of a cool-down lap means drivers can’t decide up discarded rubber on their tyres, which is customary process after a race to assist change any misplaced weight.

“Heartbreaking. … We left all of it on the monitor at the moment and I take pleasure in crossing the road first,” Russell stated in a submit on social media after the race. “There will probably be extra to return.”

Talking earlier than the stewards’ determination, Mercedes staff principal Toto Wolff stated his staff must settle for a disqualification if it occurs.

“You must take it on the chin,” he stated. “If the stewards determine towards ourselves, it’s what it’s, a mistake has occurred, or might have occurred, and one-two would have been an incredible end result going into the summer season break. It would not go any higher.

“The optimistic, the very optimistic we will take from this race is we had two vehicles that had been the benchmark on this race, with two completely different methods. Who would have stated that a couple of months in the past? That’s actually good to see.”

Requested if something was broken on Russell’s automobile, which could have contributed to it being underweight, Wolff added: “No, I believe it is a one-stop that … you anticipate lack of rubber, possibly extra, however it’s no excuse.

“If … if the stewards deem it to be a breach of rules, then it’s what it’s, and we now have to study from that, and as a staff, given there are extra positives to take, for George, however that is a large blow for a driver when his childhood dream is profitable these races, then to be instructed it is taken away. However he will win many extra.”