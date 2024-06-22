Messi, Argentina kick off Copa América in electrifying style

ATLANTA — Ninety minutes earlier than kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the primary roar went up from the group, or at the very least, those that had already taken their seats. Out on the pitch, nothing was taking place. However the followers had caught their first glimpse of Lionel Messi on the stadium’s large, wraparound display screen, as he walked smiling into the sector alongside teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

In concept, this Copa América opening sport between Argentina and Canada was performed on impartial floor. In actuality, the house of MLS’ Atlanta United and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons turned the house of La Albiceleste, as they gained 2-0 on the night time.

In all places you appeared, inside and outdoors the stadium, there have been blue-and-white shirts. The stadium announcer’s makes an attempt to get some pro-Canada chants going prematch have been met with bemused silence.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

This crowd was right here to see Argentina and Messi. An hour after his arrival, because the world champions got here out to heat up and the beginning XI was learn out, Messi’s identify was met with one other roar. There have been extra cheers when he scored in capturing observe. Argentina aren’t all concerning the soon-to-be 37-year-old Messi anymore — they’ve too many good gamers for that, molded right into a functioning unit by coach Lionel Scaloni — however that is nonetheless Messi’s group.

Canada, making their Copa América debut, did their finest to spoil the celebration. They performed a vastly spectacular first 45 minutes; captain Alphonso Davies was a lightning-quick menace down the left whereas Jonathan David and Cyle Larin have been a handful up entrance. However they didn’t take their probabilities, and so they lived to remorse it.

When Argentina’s breakthrough got here, within the forty ninth minute, it was a Messi second of inspiration — the form of move that solely the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner can see, not to mention execute. His defense-splitting move performed in midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, whose intelligent, courageous contact — with goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau speeding out — allowed Julián Álvarez to make it 1-0.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina kicked off their Copa América title protection with a 2-0 win over Canada. AP Photograph/Jason Allen

After that, two golden probabilities for Messi to complete the competition. Within the sixty fifth minute, he was in on aim. Crepeau saved his shot effectively. Messi picked up the rebound, danced round Crépeau, after which had his follow-up blocked by defender Derek Cornelius. Messi laughed, a glance of disbelief on his face. The group chanted his identify. Fifteen minutes later, Messi was once more one-on-one with Crépeau. This time he scooped his shot extensive.

The Copa América has been all the things for Messi. It was the scene of his lowest ebb, retiring prematurely from worldwide soccer in 2016 after lacking within the penalty shootout defeat to Chile within the last in New Jersey.

“For me, the nationwide group is over,” he stated that day. “I’ve performed all I can.” It wasn’t, and he hadn’t.

Copa América 2024: Options and response Preserve updated with all the outcomes, information protection and tales on the largest names and groups in america because the match progresses. Copa América 2024

Months later, he was again, and by 2021, Messi was successful the Copa in Brazil, beating the hosts within the last. It was a weight lifted, the start of Argentina’s new golden period. Eighteen months later, they have been champions on the World Cup in Qatar.

That is, in essence, nonetheless that very same group. Eight of those XI began the World Cup last in December 2022. Of those who did not, Marcos Acuña and Leandro Paredes got here on as substitutes. Messi, two years older and now based mostly in Florida with Inter Miami, stays the heartbeat. Beginning in opposition to Canada means he has now performed in seven Copa América tournaments. No participant has featured in additional video games on this competitors, 35 and counting.

Right here, he confronted Canada with the overwhelming majority of the 70,564 followers on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium cheering him on in what felt like a sport being performed in Buenos Aires, not Atlanta. It did not appear solely truthful.

Nonetheless, the environment was extra celebratory than hostile. That was helped by an entertaining, open first half with probabilities for each groups. Canada’s finest have been created by Davies — Tajon Buchanan put one shot extensive, David noticed one other blocked — till Stephen Eustáquio’s point-blank header was saved by Emiliano Martínez earlier than halftime.

play 2:35 Why Messi wants a ‘sport or two’ to get to high velocity Shaka Hislop breaks down Lionel Messi’s efficiency in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Canada within the opening sport of Copa America.

Then got here Álvarez’s opening aim, with simply his second shot of the sport. The move that preceded it from Messi defied logic. Mac Allister hadn’t even begun to make his run in behind when Messi performed the ball. And but there Mac Allister was on the top of it. Álvarez did the remaining. All that was missing now was a Messi aim. He did not get it, with these two, stunning, irritating misses, however he did get an help, enjoying in substitute Lautaro Martínez with a casually good move to complete the competition and make sure the Copa América holders obtained off to a successful begin.

The final kick of the sport, a Messi free kick simply exterior the field, was saved by Crépeau. He hadn’t scored. However he’d ended the sport with a key position in each targets and 5 “massive probabilities” created. Subsequent up, Chile on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium.

“There is a little bit of concern that it is all ending,” Messi informed ESPN final week. “I attempt to get pleasure from it. I do this extra now, as a result of I am conscious that there is not numerous time left.”

We do not know if this will likely be Messi’s final worldwide match. He has remained noncommittal on making it to the 2026 World Cup, which will likely be primarily hosted in america. However it does appear extremely probably that that is his final Copa América.

“It would not make a lot sense to consider once they’re gone,” coach Scaloni stated on Wednesday, requested about Messi and teammate Ángel Di María. “Let’s get pleasure from them now.”

These within the Atlanta crowd actually did. And with this match simply getting began, there’s extra to return.