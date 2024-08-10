Connect with us

Messi playing? Leagues Cup scores, highlights

Published

1 min ago

on

By

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lionel Messi should be sidelined, however Inter Miami has reached the Spherical of 16 in its Leagues Cup title protection.

Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba had 4 assists, Paraguayan standout Matias Rojas scored targets in every half, and Inter Miami beat Toronto FC, 4-3, of their Leagues Cup match on Thursday night time.

Rojas (3’), Paraguay Olympian Diego Gomez (11’), Uruguayan standout Luis Suarez (20’) and Rojas once more (59’) scored for Inter Miami throughout the match, with a smiling Messi sitting within the stands at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami’s subsequent match throughout the event – which they received behind Messi’s heroics final yr – can be on the street in opposition to both the Columbus Crew or Sporting Kansas Metropolis, in motion on Friday.

