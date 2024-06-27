Mexico vs. Venezuela prediction, odds, start time: 2024 Copa America picks, June 26 bets by soccer expert

Groups seeking to keep unbeaten in Copa America 2024 face off in a Group B match when Venezuela meets Mexico on Wednesday. Venezuela opened the match with a 2-1 win over Ecuador, whereas Mexico defeated Jamaica 1-0. This would be the first assembly between the perimeters since 2019, a 3-1 win by El Tri. Venezuela are 3-3-4 of their final 10 matches however are unbeaten of their previous 5 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Mexico are 5-4-1 of their final 10 matches, however might be with out captain Edson Alvarez, who injured his hamstring in Saturday’s win over Jamaica.

Venezuela vs. Mexico over/beneath: 2.5 objectives

Venezuela vs. Mexico cash line: Mexico +100, Draw +220, Venezuela +310

VEN: Venezuela have outscored their opposition 13-8 for the reason that starting of 2023

MEX: El Tri holds a 2-1-2 edge of their final 5 matches towards Venezuela

Why you need to again Mexico

The lack of Alvarez will certainly harm El Tri’s offense, however the squad boasts a proficient roster. Amongst those that may come to the forefront is ahead Santiago Gimenez. The 23-year-old joined the nationwide crew in 2021 and has registered 4 objectives in 27 appearances. He took two pictures, together with one on course, in Saturday’s win. In 30 appearances for Feyenoord this previous season, he scored 23 objectives. He has 38 objectives in league play in 62 matches over the previous two years.

Midfielder Orbelin Pineda has been a member of the Mexican nationwide crew since 2016 and has appeared in 70 matches. In that point, he has scored 10 objectives, together with one this 12 months in a 3-0 win over Panama throughout the 2024 CONCACAF Nation League Finals in March. Pineda has performed for AEK Athens in Tremendous League Greece the previous two seasons. On mortgage from Celta of La Liga in Spain, he scored 9 objectives in 36 appearances for AEK Athens in 2022-2023. He had three objectives in 33 matches this previous 12 months.

Why you need to again Venezuela

Venezuela has a great mixture of youth and veteran management, together with vice-captain Salomon Rondon. The 34-year-old has performed in 105 matches for his nationwide crew since making his first look in 2008 and has scored a team-high 41 objectives. He scored seven instances in 10 matches in 2022 and added three in 10 matches in 2023. He performs professionally in Liga MX for Pachuca, scoring 10 objectives in 21 appearances in 2023-2024.

Midfielder Darwin Machis has offered offense for Venezuela, scoring 11 instances in 46 appearances since becoming a member of the nationwide crew in 2011. He scored Venezuela's aim in a 1-1 draw with Italy in March in a global pleasant. He has performed professionally in his dwelling nation, Mexico, and Spain since turning professional in 2011. In 365 profession matches, he has registered 83 objectives.

