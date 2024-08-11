Connect with us

News

Miami Dolphins' No. 2 pick Patrick Paul 'humongous' in debut

Published

1 min ago

on

By

Miami Dolphins' No. 2 pick Patrick Paul ’humongous' in debut
MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins invested extra in left deal with Patrick Paul than some other draft choose making his NFL debut Friday night time.

They clearly wished to get their cash’s price.

Paul nearly by no means got here off the sector in Miami’s 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, enjoying 63 snaps, behind solely deal with Ryan Hayes.

Secure to say Paul left an impression with the quarterbacks he was defending.

“He’s a big human being,” Skylar Thompson mentioned.

Mike White: “A humongous human.”

Extra:Early returns on Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Skylar Thompson, Mike White not encouraging

From the second the Dolphins drafted Paul within the second spherical out of Houston, we’ve identified he’s 6-feet-7 and 332 kilos. It says one thing that teammates nonetheless haven’t gotten over how a lot Paul towers over individuals, even on this big-man’s recreation.

In fact, dimension solely goes to date. There can be a day when Paul is counted on to succeed Terron Armstead at left deal with. For offensive line coach Butch Barry, this season will in no small half revolve round getting Paul prepared.

