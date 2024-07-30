News
Michael Kopech, Tommy Edman traded to Dodgers
SAN DIEGO — Up so far, the Dodgers had been comparatively quiet as Tuesday’s Commerce Deadline neared. However on Monday, they struck and landed two gamers they’ve lengthy coveted.
As a part of an enormous three-team commerce with the White Sox and Cardinals, the Dodgers landed utilityman Tommy Edman and Minor League right-hander Oliver Gonzalez from St. Louis and right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech from the White Sox.
In alternate for each gamers, the Dodgers traded Miguel Vargas and prospects Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus, each of whom ranked amongst L.A.’s High 30 Prospects per MLB Pipeline, to the White Sox. Vargas had graduated from the prospect ranks, however was one of many Dodgers’ high place prospects final season.
TRADE DETAILS
Cardinals obtain: RHP Erick Fedde, OF Tommy Pham, money concerns
Dodgers obtain: INF/OF Tommy Edman, RHP Michael Kopech, RHP Oliver Gonzalez
White Sox obtain: INF/OF Miguel Vargas, INF prospect Jeral Perez (LAD No. 17 prospect), INF prospect Alexander Albertus (LAD No. 23 prospect), a participant to be named later or money concerns
In a separate commerce afterward Monday, the Dodgers additionally acquired Amed Rosario from the Rays. Rosario returns for his second stint with Los Angeles, who dealt for him from the Guardians eventually yr’s Commerce Deadline. The Rays will obtain Triple-A RHP Michael Flynn in return.
Touchdown Edman and Kopech was a precedence for the Dodgers, as each gamers are anticipated to fill a right away want. Edman, who has not performed all season lengthy, is hopeful to be again quickly after a proper ankle sprain barely altered his rehab project final week.
Edman mentioned he was scheduled to play second base for the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate on Tuesday.
“I’m feeling good,” Edman mentioned Monday. “I’ve gotten a pair weeks of rehab below my belt. Ankle is feeling higher, and I’ll get re-evaluated after I get to L.A. and see the place we go from there.”
When wholesome, Edman will help the Dodgers patch issues up at shortstop whereas Mookie Betts and Miguel Rojas get well from accidents. As soon as Betts and/or Rojas return, Edman has the flexibility to play all around the diamond and can see time at second base, third base and as a nook outfielder.
Through the offseason, the Dodgers reached out to St. Louis about probably buying the 2021 Gold Glove Award winner. Touchdown Edman has been a precedence for the Dodgers for months. They lastly received the California native on Monday.
Edman, nevertheless, has struggled to seek out consistency on the plate over the past 4 seasons. After a dominant rookie marketing campaign, Edman has not had an OPS over .725 in any of the final 4 seasons of his profession. It additionally stays to be seen how prepared he’s offensively after present process offseason proper wrist surgical procedure that has saved him out of the lineup the whole ‘24 marketing campaign. He’s below crew management by the tip of subsequent season.
Kopech, however, offers the Dodgers one other energy arm within the bullpen. The previous high prospect made the transition to the bullpen at first of the season and has benefited from the transfer, posting a 4.74 ERA this season however hanging out 59 batters over 43 2/3 innings.
The 28-year-old ranks within the 99th percentile in fastball velocity and within the 89th percentile in anticipated batting common towards. His whiff share can also be within the 86th percentile, all areas the Dodgers search for in a pitcher.
Over the previous couple of weeks, with the beginning pitching not producing the way in which the Dodgers anticipated, the membership has leaned on their relievers closely. Including Kopech now offers the Dodgers a much-needed choice who may shield them from any accidents over the subsequent two months.
After touchdown Edman and Kopech, the Dodgers will now flip their focus to the beginning pitching market, although it’s unclear who can be obtainable over the subsequent 24 hours. White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet has been a goal for weeks, however the asking value could be an excessive amount of for a crew to chunk, particularly contemplating the left-hander’s reported claims that he is not going to pitch within the postseason except given a contract extension.
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has additionally been a sizzling matter of debate for the Dodgers, however it will take an amazing bundle of gamers and prospects to land the present favourite to win the American League Cy Younger Award, who’s below crew management by the 2026 season.
