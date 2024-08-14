Minnesota Vikings’ rookie QB J.J. McCarthy has torn meniscus, will have surgery

MINNEAPOLIS — First-round choose J.J. McCarthy, the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback of the long run, will endure a process after tearing his meniscus, head coach Kevin O’Connell mentioned Tuesday.

O’Connell mentioned the staff has no timeline on his surgical procedure or restoration as a result of the severity of the damage isn’t but recognized.

“In the beginning, we’ll get this process executed,” O’Connell mentioned. “We’ll ensure that we’re doing the precise issues for him to have the very best restoration. When that takes place, we have no idea.”

The rookie complained of knee soreness following the staff’s first preseason sport. He is not going to go to Cleveland for the staff’s joint practices and preseason sport towards the Browns this week.

“Love you Viking nation,” McCarthy posted to social media Tuesday. “I will be again very quickly.”

The Vikings drafted McCarthy tenth general in April out of Michigan. Veteran Sam Darnold was already anticipated to enter this season as the starter, however McCarthy’s surgical procedure now seals the job for him.

“Sam’s had a very good camp and my confidence stage in Sam may be very, very excessive at this level,” O’Connell mentioned. “Wanting ahead to seeing him proceed his development that we have had for him all through the early a part of camp into that first preseason sport.”

In Saturday’s preseason win over the Raiders, McCarthy went 11/17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. O’Connell mentioned McCarthy’s damage occurred through the sport. Darnold went 4/8 for 59 yards.

Other than Darnold, the Vikings have QBs Jaren Corridor and Nick Mullens, each of whom began video games for them final season. O’Connell mentioned the staff might have a look at including one other participant on the place.

For Vikings followers, McCarthy’s torn meniscus might recall to mind one other preseason knee damage, although his is way much less extreme. In 2016, promising younger quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a torn ACL and different structural injury throughout follow. Like McCarthy’s, Bridgewater’s damage got here simply after a scintillating preseason efficiency that acquired followers hyped for the long run. Bridgewater’s damage waylaid his profession, and as a substitute of turning into a franchise quarterback in Minnesota, he become a stable if unspectacular journeyman starter for a number of groups. McCarthy doesn’t appear destined for a similar destiny, however Vikings followers could also be (understandably) delicate in relation to preseason knee accidents.

