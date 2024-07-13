News
Monte Kiffin, legendary assistant who was New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator in 1995, has died
Monte Kiffin, a revered defensive coach within the NFL and school soccer who served because the defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints in1995, has died. He was 84. Ole Miss, the place his son Lane is the top coach, introduced the information with a put up on social media
“Monte Kiffin, 84, peacefully handed away at the moment in Oxford surrounded by household and associates. As his grandson Knox stated, he is freed from ache and smiling down on us from above. Please maintain the Kiffin household in your ideas and prayers throughout this time.”
Kiffin was a defensive coordinator within the NFL for 16 years, 13 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the place his Tampa-2 defensive system helped the Bucs win the Tremendous Bowl in 2003 with a 48-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Kiffin is a member of the Bucs’ Ring of Honor.
Kiffin served because the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 1991 and with the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. Kiffin additionally was a longtime school assistant and head coach.
Kiffin labored underneath Coach Jim Mora with the Saints in 1995 because the workforce went 7-9.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Texas evangelical pastor Dr. Tony Evans steps down due to ‘sin’ – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 results: Winners, highlights, more
-
News4 weeks ago
Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open Thursday ended with 2 unusual scenes
-
News3 weeks ago
Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating? Actor addresses romance rumors
-
News4 weeks ago
Pope Francis Will Speak About AI At G7 Following Last Year’s Viral ‘Balenciaga Pope’ AI Meme
-
News4 weeks ago
4 things to look for in Game 4 of Celtics-Mavericks
-
News3 weeks ago
Portugal vs. Czechia prediction, odds, time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 18 best bets by proven soccer expert
-
News4 weeks ago
Tony Evans stepping down from Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship after ‘sin’