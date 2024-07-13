Monte Kiffin, a revered defensive coach within the NFL and school soccer who served because the defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints in1995, has died. He was 84. Ole Miss, the place his son Lane is the top coach, introduced the information with a put up on social media

“Monte Kiffin, 84, peacefully handed away at the moment in Oxford surrounded by household and associates. As his grandson Knox stated, he is freed from ache and smiling down on us from above. Please maintain the Kiffin household in your ideas and prayers throughout this time.”

Kiffin was a defensive coordinator within the NFL for 16 years, 13 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the place his Tampa-2 defensive system helped the Bucs win the Tremendous Bowl in 2003 with a 48-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Kiffin is a member of the Bucs’ Ring of Honor.

Kiffin served because the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 1991 and with the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. Kiffin additionally was a longtime school assistant and head coach.