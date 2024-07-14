Morgan Wallen cancels Friday night concert in Tampa, reschedules for October

TAMPA, Fla. — Morgan Wallen cancels the second present of his “One Evening at a Time” tour in Tampa on Friday.

The present is now rescheduled for Oct. 4.

I hate to reschedule exhibits however I powered by way of being sick in Tampa final night time, and sadly wakened feeling means worse right now. I might not offer you guys anyplace close to 100% tonight and in consequence, I want to maneuver tonight’s Tampa present to Oct. 4 and subsequent week’s Charlotte exhibits… — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) July 12, 2024

Simply hours later,Jelly Roll introduced he can be taking part in at Dallas Bull Friday night time at 7 p.m. in lieu of his canceled efficiency. The present was free for these with tickets to the canceled present. It was first come, first serve.