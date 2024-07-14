Connect with us

Morgan Wallen cancels Friday night concert in Tampa, reschedules for October

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By

TAMPA, Fla. — Morgan Wallen cancels the second present of his “One Evening at a Time” tour in Tampa on Friday.

In a submit on X, previously generally known as Twitter, Wallen stated, “I hate to reschedule exhibits however I powered by way of being sick in Tampa final night time, and sadly wakened feeling means worse right now.”

The present is now rescheduled for Oct. 4.

Simply hours later,Jelly Roll introduced he can be taking part in at Dallas Bull Friday night time at 7 p.m. in lieu of his canceled efficiency. The present was free for these with tickets to the canceled present. It was first come, first serve.

