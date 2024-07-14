News
Morgan Wallen cancels Friday night concert in Tampa, reschedules for October
TAMPA, Fla. — Morgan Wallen cancels the second present of his “One Evening at a Time” tour in Tampa on Friday.
In a submit on X, previously generally known as Twitter, Wallen stated, “I hate to reschedule exhibits however I powered by way of being sick in Tampa final night time, and sadly wakened feeling means worse right now.”
The present is now rescheduled for Oct. 4.
I hate to reschedule exhibits however I powered by way of being sick in Tampa final night time, and sadly wakened feeling means worse right now. I might not offer you guys anyplace close to 100% tonight and in consequence, I want to maneuver tonight’s Tampa present to Oct. 4 and subsequent week’s Charlotte exhibits…
— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) July 12, 2024
Simply hours later,Jelly Roll introduced he can be taking part in at Dallas Bull Friday night time at 7 p.m. in lieu of his canceled efficiency. The present was free for these with tickets to the canceled present. It was first come, first serve.
One week in the past, we introduced you the story of Florida veteran Paul Canton’s combat for citizenship. ABC Motion Information investigative journalist Katie LaGrone discovered this former U.S. Marine is getting help from everywhere in the nation.
The story of a Florida veteran denied US citizenship attracts nationwide consideration
