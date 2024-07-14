Morgan Wallen reschedules Tampa concert citing sickness

article

Nation music star Morgan Wallen’s live performance set for Friday evening in Tampa has been rescheduled for Oct. 4, with Wallen citing sickness as the explanation.

In a put up on X, Wallen stated he “powered by way of being sick” to carry out Thursday evening at Raymond James Stadium.

Together with suspending his second Tampa present, Wallen’s concert events scheduled for subsequent week in Charlotte have additionally been moved to October to offer him time to get better.

In the meantime, Jelly Roll, who was additionally amongst these set to carry out, stated on social media that he is performing Friday evening on the Dallas Bull off U.S. 301. The present is free for anybody with a ticket and is first-come, first-served till it reaches capability.

