Connect with us

News

Nate Diaz gets revenge over Jorge Masvidal with boxing win

Published

30 seconds ago

on

By

Nate Diaz gets revenge over Jorge Masvidal with boxing win
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

  • Brett Okamoto, ESPN Employees AuthorJul 7, 2024, 10:21 AM ET

    Shut

    • MMA columnist for ESPN.com
    • Analyst for “MMA Reside”
    • Coated MMA for Las Vegas Solar

It took nearly 5 years, however Nate Diaz lastly acquired his revenge over Jorge Masvidal in an expert boxing ring Saturday.

Diaz defeated Masvidal by majority determination of their 10-round match, which headlined a pay-per-view occasion at Honda Middle in Anaheim, California. Two of the three judges scoring the bout, which noticed aggressive, back-and-forth motion, scored it for Diaz by way of scores of 98-92 and 97-93. A 3rd scored it a good draw at 95-95.

The victory avenged Diaz’s third-round TKO loss to Masvidal from November 2019, when the 2 met within the UFC’s first BMF title struggle. Masvidal received when a doctor dominated Diaz could not proceed as a result of a lower; Diaz did not agree. After Saturday’s win, Diaz known as for 2 extra rematches, Jake Paul, who defeated him in boxing final yr, and UFC champ Leon Edwards.

“I will beat Jake Paul’s f—ing ass and I am right down to struggle the highest-ranked boxer I can discover,” Diaz mentioned. “My primary goal is to be the perfect fighter on the earth, so I wish to return and get a UFC title. [UFC welterweight champion] Leon Edwards, Jake Paul and anyone the f— else, you are useless.”

Masvidal, 39, who retired from MMA in April however has already hinted at a doable comeback, mentioned he disagreed with the scorecards and known as for a 3rd struggle in opposition to Diaz.

“I believed I received,” Masvidal mentioned. “I believed I hit the more durable pictures. We are able to do it once more, we’re 1-1. We’ll discover a place and do it once more.”

It was a basic Diaz efficiency, as he merely overwhelmed Masvidal with quantity over the course of the 175-pound struggle. Masvidal appeared to land the more durable pictures, however Diaz’s infamous chin held up superbly, and his tempo was a weapon for him all night time. At occasions, he laughed and turned his again to Masvidal, and the 2 continued to fireplace punches till the ultimate bell.

The occasion aired on DAZN and was co-promoted by Diaz’s Actual Struggle Inc. and Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing. It featured different well-known names from the fight sports activities world, together with former UFC champion Anthony Pettis, who misplaced to Diaz’s longtime teammate Chris Avila.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending