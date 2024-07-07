Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight prediction, odds, undercard, start time, expert picks, preview

In 2019, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal met within the UFC Octagon for the primary struggle for the ceremonial “BMF” title. On Saturday, the pair meet once more, although this time in a boxing match on the Honda Heart in Anaheim, California.

It is a unusual struggle, to make certain, with two males who made their bones as fan favorites within the cage deciding to fulfill within the boxing ring now that neither are beneath UFC contract. That is the second time each males have boxed professionally, with Masvidal getting a win in 2005 and Diaz struggling a 2023 determination loss to Jake Paul.

Diaz and Masvidal have appeared disinterested in selling the struggle throughout a multi-city media tour, with Diaz being particularly proof against speaking up the struggle. That lack of hype modified a bit when the 2 groups engaged in a brawl at a June 6 press convention after Diaz tried to stroll out early.

Masvidal’s boxing coach Jorge Capetillo was attacked throughout the scenario, which has left Masvidal steaming.

“Solely factor I’ve ever delivered to fight sports activities is violence and just a little method. That is how I get my hand raised,” Masvidal mentioned on the remaining press convention.

“I take each struggle with the identical quantity of warning and respect. Whoever I am combating additionally has two fingers. On a private degree, yeah I do not just like the dude for what occurred on the final press convention. On July 6 he is getting it. After that, coaching camp went from a boxing setting to a kill setting. That is all I need to do.”

Masvidal thrashed Diaz of their UFC assembly, scoring a TKO by way of physician’s stoppage after the third spherical. These outcomes will not instantly translate to boxing and its completely different ruleset however they might play into the psychological video games within the ring.

“I simply really feel like over time, I am getting sharper. I am all the time working and enhancing,” Diaz mentioned on the remaining press convention. “I will do what I all the time do. I am right here for the enjoyable and I am right here for the enterprise. I am right here to get the job accomplished.”

Let’s take a more in-depth have a look at the remainder of the struggle card with the most recent odds earlier than attending to a prediction and choose on the principle occasion.

Diaz vs. Masvidal struggle card, odds

Jorge Masvidal -225 vs. Nate Diaz +210, mild heavyweights

Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr., tremendous middleweights

Amado Vargas vs. Sean Garcia, lightweights

Chris Avila vs. Anthony Pettis, mild heavyweights

Devin Cushing vs. Manuel Correa, lightweights

Alan Sanchez vs. Luis Lopez, welterweights

Kenneth Lopez vs. Andres Martinez, tremendous middleweights

Curmel Moton vs. Nikolai Buzolin, lightweights

Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan, welterweights

Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa, heavyweights

Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez, junior welterweights

Viewing info

Date: July 6 | Location: Honda Heart — Anaheim, California

July 6 | Honda Heart — Anaheim, California Begin time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Find out how to watch: DAZN PPV, PPV.com | Value: $49.99

Prediction

In most methods, it is anybody’s guess how a struggle that includes two MMA fighters will play out within the boxing ring. Essentially the most direct info we’ve got on the boxing talents of both man come from Diaz’s loss to Paul. Paul clearly gained the struggle and dropped Diaz within the fifth spherical, however Diaz tried to make use of his trademark stress and cardio strategy to throw Paul off his recreation.

Diaz, by no means identified in MMA for sheer energy, did not seem to have a variety of sting on his punches in larger boxing gloves. This could possibly be to Masvidal’s benefit because the extra highly effective puncher. Masvidal additionally got here to MMA via a streetfighting background and is comfy buying and selling fingers.

Whereas something may occur, Masvidal is a favourite for a motive and ought to be a bit tighter in his recreation to edge out a win on the playing cards. Decide: Jorge Masvidal by way of UD