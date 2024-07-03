NBA trade rumors: Warriors among teams trying to land Lauri Markkanen after Klay Thompson’s departure

The Splash Brothers have cut up up, and the Golden State Warriors are attempting to determine what’s subsequent. The primary transfer, in accordance with Shams Charania, is signing guard De’Anthony Melton to a one-year, $12.8 million contract (i.e. the non-taxpayer mid-level exception).

Melton is a pleasant match. He is a wonderful defender, and he made 37.9% of his 3-point makes an attempt in his two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. However he is a complementary piece, and the Warriors would nonetheless like to accumulate somebody who can be greater than that. Golden State wants somebody who can take a few of the strain off of Stephen Curry, notably now that Klay Thompson is (probably) off to Texas.

How does Lauri Markkanen sound?

In line with Adrian Wojnarowski, Golden State is “making an attempt to be aggressive” on the commerce market. One in every of its targets, reportedly, is Markkanen, a 27-year-old ahead who stands 7 toes tall, made the All-Star Sport in 2023 and has averaged 24.5 factors on 63.6% true capturing in two years with the Utah Jazz.

“Utah’s undecided it needs to commerce him, however they should hear,” Wojnarowski mentioned on SportsCenter. “They have been listening. And loads of the groups who misplaced out on Mikal Bridges from Brooklyn have transferred over to making an attempt to see if they’ll land Lauri Markkanen out of Utah. Golden State is a kind of groups.”

Like Bridges, Markkanen can has proven that he can put up factors however has the type of recreation that enhances high-usage playmakers. He made 41.4% of his catch-and-shot 3s final season, and Jazz coach Will Hardy moved him all around the courtroom and put him in a number of totally different actions. The Warriors — and coach Steve Kerr particularly — would absolutely like to have a weapon like him at their disposal. However he will not be low-cost.

Additionally like Bridges, Markkanen is signed to a below-market contract. He’ll make $18 million this coming season, the final 12 months of a four-year deal that he signed (as a part of a sign-and-trade that despatched him to the Cleveland Cavaliers) after a season wherein the Chicago Bulls demoted and deemphasized him. Markkanen is eligible for an extension now, however can be eligible to signal a way more profitable deal by signing a brand new contract as a free agent subsequent summer season. For a crew like Golden State that’s hard-capped on the first apron, this represents a uncommon alternative, supplied that Utah will truly half with him: Markkanen’s present wage is low sufficient to make buying him possible, and it will possibly realistically retain him with Chook Rights a 12 months from now.

The Jazz, naturally, may simply maintain Markkanen and re-sign him themselves. However on his subsequent deal, he in all probability will not have as a lot commerce worth as he does immediately, notably if they’ll create a bidding warfare. Utah is worlds away from win-now mode, so, regardless that Markkanen is simply approaching his prime, he could possibly be price extra as any individual else’s lacking piece than the Jazz’s centerpiece.

If there’s a Markkanen bidding warfare brewing, it is not clear whether or not or not the Warriors can win it. In concept, although, they may get themselves within the combine. Andrew Wiggins has reportedly been on the block for a while, and so they may need possibly thought-about doubtlessly together with Jonathan Kuminga of their talks with the Los Angeles Clippers about Paul George. They’ve future picks and swaps to commerce, and so they have another attention-grabbing younger gamers that they’d in all probability favor to not provide. I do not know if Golden State can truly pull this off, however Markkanen is strictly the kind of participant it ought to be searching for.