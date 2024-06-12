NC State vs Georgia channel, time, TV stream for NCAA super regional

N.C. State baseball and Georgia will wrap up the NCAA Match’s Athens Tremendous Regional on Monday with a winner-take-all matchup at Foley Discipline.

The Bulldogs stored their season alive with an 11-2 win in opposition to the Wolfpack, which earned an 18-1 victory within the opening recreation of the tremendous regional collection. N.C. State (37-21) or Georgia (42-16) will advance to the Faculty World Sequence to face Kentucky (44-14) or Oregon State (45-15) in Omaha.

Sport 3 of the Athens Tremendous Regional will likely be at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

The Wolfpack did not waste any time within the opening recreation of the tremendous regional collection, leaping on the Bulldogs early in a series-opening win. The Bulldogs adopted an analogous script within the second recreation, scoring eight runs throughout the primary 4 innings on their technique to a dominant victory.

If the Wolfpack win yet another recreation, they may make their fourth Faculty World Sequence look and first since 2021. The Bulldogs final superior to the Faculty World Sequence in 2008, beating N.C. State within the tremendous regional spherical.

Right here’s easy methods to watch, together with time, TV schedule and streaming information for the Wolfpack’s remaining recreation within the NCAA Match’s Athens Tremendous Regional.

NC State vs Georgia channel right now in Athens Tremendous Regional: Time, TV schedule

Date: Monday, June 10

Time: 7 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Sport 3 of NC State vs. Georgia will likely be televised on ESPN and can stream on ESPN+ within the Wolfpack’s first recreation of the Athens Tremendous Regional. You can even stream the sport on the ESPN app by utilizing your TV supplier credentials or on Fubo, which carries the ESPN household of networks and gives a free trial to pick out customers.

NC State vs Georgia livestream in NCAA Match 2024

Stream: ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)

You possibly can stream the sport on the ESPN app by utilizing your TV supplier credentials or on Fubo, which carries the ESPN household of networks and gives a free trial to pick out customers.

NC State schedule in Athens Tremendous Regional

Under is NC State baseball’s postseason schedule. For the Wolfpack’s full 2024 school baseball schedule, click on right here.

Athens Tremendous Regional

Saturday, June 8: N.C. State 18, Georgia 1

Sunday, June 9: Georgia 11, N.C. State 2

Monday, June 10: N.C. State vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Employees author Rodd Baxley will be reached at [email protected] or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

